Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi blamed BJP government negligence for Manipur deaths.

11 people died, 300 hospitalized from suspected spurious liquor.

Chief Minister ordered inquiry; medical teams dispatched to Chandel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the deaths linked to suspected spurious liquor consumption in Manipur’s Chandel district and accused the BJP government of negligence. At least 11 people have died and more than 300 have been hospitalised following the incident.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Deaths ‘Not An Accident’

Expressing condolences to the families of those who died, Gandhi said the incident was "not an accident" but the result of alleged government negligence.

"The news of several people dying from toxic liquor in Manipur is deeply saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the patients’ speedy recovery," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the state government had failed to act despite the crisis, saying, "This is not an accident, but the result of the BJP government’s negligence."

मणिपुर में ज़हरीली शराब से कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। शोकसंतप्त परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और मरीज़ों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूँ। यह हादसा नहीं, BJP सरकार की लापरवाही का नतीजा है। पहले हिंसा ने सैकड़ों घर उजाड़े, अब जहरीली शराब उजाड़ रहीं है - सरकार अब भी सो रही है। दोषियों पर तुरंत सख़्त कार्रवाई हो और बिना देरी पीड़ित परिवारों को पूरी सहायता और उचित मुआवज़ा मिले। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 21, 2026

‘Government Is Still Asleep’, Says Congress Leader

Gandhi also linked the tragedy to the broader situation in Manipur, alleging that the state had already suffered due to violence and was now facing another crisis.

"First, violence devastated hundreds of homes; now toxic liquor is wreaking havoc—the government is still asleep," he said.

The Congress leader demanded immediate and strict action against those responsible and sought support and compensation for the affected families.

"Those responsible must face immediate, strict action, and the affected families must receive full support and fair compensation without delay," Gandhi said.

11 Dead, Over 300 Hospitalised

At least 11 people have died and more than 300 have been hospitalised since November 18 after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Chandel district.

Most of those affected are from Chakpikarong and nearby areas. Patients are being treated at several hospitals in Imphal, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Shija Hospitals and Babina Hospital.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital on Friday to assess the situation and meet patients undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister said a medical team led by a general medicine specialist, along with essential medicines, had been sent to Chandel to strengthen the medical response. He also ordered an enquiry and said those responsible would be punished.

Suspected Methanol Poisoning Under Probe

Doctors treating the affected patients have reported symptoms including dizziness and stomach pain, while some patients are undergoing haemodialysis.

Shija Hospitals said more than 312 patients had been attended to at its facilities so far due to suspected methanol poisoning.

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspected contaminated liquor was purchased from Sugnu in Kakching district. Authorities are investigating the source of the liquor and the circumstances that led to the deaths and hospitalisations.