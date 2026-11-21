Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused pleaded not guilty; trial starts November 25.

Court noted widespread leak caused exam cancellation, financial loss.

CBI investigated case, filed chargesheets against 14 accused.

All 14 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case on Saturday pleaded not guilty to the charges framed against them by a special fast-track court in Delhi, paving the way for the trial to begin on November 25.

The accused were brought before the court from judicial custody in compliance with its earlier directions. Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the Rouse Avenue Court formally framed charges against all 14 accused, following which they denied the allegations and opted to face trial.

The charges have been framed under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Trial To Begin On November 25

After recording the pleas of the accused, the court directed that the recording of prosecution evidence begin on November 25. It also ordered that the trial proceed on a day-to-day basis to ensure its expeditious conclusion.

The development comes a day after the court directed that all accused be produced before it for the formal framing of charges.

In an earlier order, the court observed that the accused had, in one way or another, shared or distributed confidential examination material on a large scale, leading to its circulation across the country well before the scheduled examination.

The court noted that the alleged dissemination of the material resulted in the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, causing an unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees to the public exchequer, besides financial and mental distress to lakhs of aspirants.

It also observed that the question paper sets entrusted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to the accused for translation, back-translation and proofreading constituted the agency's copyright-protected intellectual property.

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: What Is The CBI's Case?

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, with approximately 22 lakh candidates appearing for it. The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak and subsequently conducted a fresh examination on June 21.

The CBI registered the case on May 12 following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry. It made its first arrests on May 13, with the investigation subsequently extending to Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The agency filed its main chargesheet on July 28 against 13 accused, including three subject experts associated with the NTA, two people linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries.

A supplementary chargesheet was later filed against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, on October 14.

CBI Relies On 360 Witnesses, 422 Documents

The CBI has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects to substantiate its allegations against the accused.

The agency has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence, apart from offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

No government official or NTA office-bearer has been named as an accused in the chargesheets filed by the CBI. The agency's case centres on the alleged involvement of subject experts and a network of private individuals in the paper leak conspiracy.

The allegations against the 14 accused will now be examined during the trial, with prosecution evidence scheduled to begin on November 25.