Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed Siang Valley dam concerns.

He assured residents their project issues would be resolved via dialogue.

Government emphasizes directly engaging with affected communities for solutions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the concerns of people living in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang Valley over the proposed mega dam project would be addressed through dialogue.

Speaking in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah assured that the issues raised by residents regarding the project would be taken up through discussions, underlining the government's approach of engaging with the people concerned.

The statement comes amid concerns among sections of the population in Siang Valley over the proposed mega dam project. Shah's assurance signals that the concerns raised by local residents would be addressed through dialogue rather than left unaddressed.

The Home Minister said the government would engage with the people of the region to discuss their concerns. The assurance is significant for residents of Siang Valley, who have raised questions over the proposed project.

Amit Shah Says People's Concerns Will Be Addressed

Shah's remarks focused on addressing the concerns of people in Siang Valley through dialogue. His statement highlighted the importance of communication with local communities as discussions around the mega dam project continue.

The Home Minister's assurance comes at a time when the proposed project has drawn attention in the region, with people expressing concerns that they want addressed.

By stating that the issues would be resolved through dialogue, Shah indicated that discussions with the affected people would form part of the process of addressing their concerns.

Focus On Dialogue Over Siang Valley Mega Dam Project

The proposed mega dam project in Siang Valley has become a matter of concern for sections of the local population. Shah's statement in Arunachal Pradesh has put the focus on the government's assurance to hear and address these concerns through discussions.

His remarks underscore the role of dialogue in engaging with residents over the project. The assurance also places the concerns of people in Siang Valley at the centre of the discussion surrounding the proposed development.

Further details on the nature of the concerns raised by residents and the proposed dialogue were not available in the information provided.