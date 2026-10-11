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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesImran Khan Shouts 'Jai Hind' During CJP Protest Detention, Says Mumbai Police Drove Him Around For 2 Hours

Imran Khan Shouts 'Jai Hind' During CJP Protest Detention, Says Mumbai Police Drove Him Around For 2 Hours

Imran Khan says Mumbai Police drove him around in a van for two hours after his detention during a CJP protest. The actor also shouted ‘Jai Hind’.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Imran Khan detained, driven two hours by police.
  • Khan and companions protested demanding Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.
  • FIR registered against protestors for disobedience and unlawful assembly.
  • Khan clarified attending the protest in his individual capacity.

Actor Imran Khan has spoken about his detention during a protest in Mumbai, claiming that police personnel drove him around in a van for nearly two hours before releasing him. The actor also shouted ‘Jai Hind’ during an exchange with officers.

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Actor Reveals He Was Driven Around For Two Hours 

In videos circulating online, Imran is seen interacting with police personnel as officers surround him in a dimly lit lane. At one point, some officers attempt to form a human chain to prevent him from moving away.

His girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, are also seen recording the events. They ask the officers to produce a warrant or the relevant documents.

In another clip, Imran waves towards the police personnel and loudly exclaims, “Jai Hind!”

A video shared on Instagram shows Imran Khan talking about the detention.

He said, "I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked all of us from the streets and asked us to sit in the vans."

He also claimed that he and his companions were driven around in the van for approximately two hours before their release.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lalit Sharma (@adv_lalit_sharma_)

'I Am Not Part Of Any Organisation'

The actor also clarified that he was not associated with any organisation and had attended the gathering in his individual capacity.

Explaining his position, Imran said, "I don't have any right to demand anything from people. I am not a part of any organisation. I will stand as a representative."

Earlier, Imran had posted a selfie from inside a police vehicle with the caption, "Apparently I'm going for a drive". 

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More Than 400 People Detained In Mumbai

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, Mumbai Police detained more than 400 people, including Imran, Lekha and Zayn, near August Kranti Maidan and Nana Chowk.

The gathering was organised in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities linked to revisions of electoral rolls. The protest was connected to the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

According to ANI, an FIR was registered under Sections 223, 126(2), 189(2), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The provisions cited relate to disobedience of an order, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was actor Imran Khan detained?

Imran Khan was detained during a protest in Mumbai. The gathering was organized in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party, protesting alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

How long was Imran Khan driven around by the police?

Imran Khan claimed that he and his companions were driven around in a police van for approximately two hours before they were released.

Was Imran Khan affiliated with any organization during the protest?

No, Imran Khan clarified that he was not associated with any organization. He stated that he attended the gathering in his individual capacity.

Who else was detained along with Imran Khan?

Imran Khan's girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and his cousin, Zayn Marie Khan, were also among the more than 400 people detained by Mumbai Police during the protest.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Imran Khan News Imran Khan 'Gyanesh Kumar' CJP Protest
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