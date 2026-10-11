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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSidhu Moosewala Returns As Hologram In Historic Toronto Show; Brother Chhota Sidhu Joins Parents On Stage

Sidhu Moosewala Returns As Hologram In Historic Toronto Show; Brother Chhota Sidhu Joins Parents On Stage

Sidhu Moosewala's hologram world tour opened in Toronto with '295'. His parents and younger brother, Chhota Sidhu, attended the historic show.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sidhu Moosewala's hologram world tour started in Toronto, Canada.
  • Holographic performance used original vocals; family attended opening.
  • This unique tour, India's first, continues across North America.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala made a virtual return to the stage in Toronto, Canada, on October 8, as his Signed to God World Tour opened with a sold-out hologram show. The performance recreated the late singer's stage presence using 3D holographic technology and his original vocals. His parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, attended the opening night alongside his younger brother, Shubhdeep, also known as Chhota Sidhu.

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Sidhu Moosewala's Hologram Opens With '295'

The opening performance began with Moosewala's popular track "295", bringing one of his best-known songs back to the stage in a new format. Released in July 2021, the track has amassed 889 million views and 12 million likes on his YouTube channel, which has 31.5 million subscribers, according to the supplied report.

The production combined a 3D holographic projection with the singer's original vocals, synchronised movements involving a body double and prosthetics, cinematic visuals and stage effects. The show did not use AI-generated vocals.

The late Punjabi artist made history as this was the first hologram-based world tour by an Indian or Punjabi artist. 

Chhota Sidhu Appears On Stage

One of the evening's memorable moments came when Moosewala's younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known by many as, Chhota Sidhu, appeared on stage.

The young child, who was seen with his parents, sang into a microphone and performed his late brother's signature thaapi gesture, a slap on the thigh associated with Moosewala's stage persona.

Where Will Sidhu Moosewala's Hologram Go Next?

Following the Toronto opening, five more performances were planned for the first phase of the tour. The schedule includes Vancouver and Calgary in Canada, followed by New York, Houston and Oakland in the United States, with the initial run set to continue until November 6.

The tour aims to bring Moosewala's music and stage presence to audiences through holographic technology.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares First Update After Bali Accident, Says ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’

Sidhu Moosewala Was Killed In 2022

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, Moosewala was 28 when he was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. He was travelling in an SUV with two companions when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle. His companions were injured in the attack.

The killing came a day after the Punjab government reduced his police security cover. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder and has been described in reports as an alleged mastermind. The killing was linked in reports to gang rivalries.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the significance of Sidhu Moosewala's virtual performance in Toronto?

Sidhu Moosewala made a virtual return to the stage in Toronto with a sold-out hologram show. This marked the first hologram-based world tour by an Indian or Punjabi artist, making it historically significant.

What technology powered Sidhu Moosewala's hologram performance?

The show used 3D holographic technology combined with his original vocals and synchronized movements. It included cinematic visuals and stage effects, but notably avoided AI-generated vocals.

What role did Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother play at the concert?

His younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Chhota Sidhu), appeared on stage during the concert. He sang into a microphone and performed his late brother's signature thaapi gesture.

Which cities are next for the tour?

After Toronto, the tour is scheduled for Vancouver and Calgary in Canada. The US leg includes New York, Houston, and Oakland, continuing until November 6.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Toronto Sidhu Moosewala Sidhu Moosewala Hologram Show Chhota Sidhu
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