Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRGC chief warns adversaries; ongoing military developments are beginning.

Iran claimed shooting down US Reaper drone over Strait.

IRGC claimed striking US radar facility in Bahrain.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief Ahmad Vahidi has issued a fresh warning to the United States and its allies, saying the ongoing military developments are only the beginning and promising further humiliation for Tehran's adversaries amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Vahidi, the commander-in-chief of the IRGC, made the remarks during a visit to a weapons facility described by Iranian media as a 'missile city'. He said Iran would witness its enemies being humiliated further.

“What is happening to the enemy is only the beginning. We will see the enemy humiliated and disgraced more than ever; it will become clear that truth prevails over falsehood. God has willed that falsehood be destroyed,” he said, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

Iran Claims It Shot Down US MQ-9 Reaper Drone Over Strait Of Hormuz

The warning comes amid continued military tensions following the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on February 28 and led to the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials.

🔴 فرمانده‌کل سپاه: اتفاقاتی که برای دشمن می‌افتد، تازه ابتدای کار است ذلت و خواری دشمن را بیش از پیش خواهیم دید؛ معلوم می‌شود که حق بر باطل پیروز است. خداوند اراده فرموده که باطل را از بین ببرد. — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) November 21, 2026

Iran retaliated by targeting US military bases across the Gulf and restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial international oil transit route. Efforts to maintain a ceasefire have so far failed to bring lasting stability.

On Saturday, the IRGC claimed that its Aerospace Force had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz using a newly deployed air defence system, Iran International reported.

According to the IRGC, its forces detected and intercepted the drone while monitoring aerial activity over the strategic waterway. The force also claimed that it was the 58th US MQ-9 drone brought down by Iran.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a long-endurance US military drone primarily used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strikes.

IRGC Warns US Against Prolonged Confrontation

Earlier on Thursday, IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran was prepared for all possible military scenarios and would not accept an indefinite state of neither war nor peace.

"We do not accept a situation of neither war nor peace," Mohebbi said, adding that the confrontation would either be resolved on the battlefield or Washington would have to accept Tehran's conditions, according to Press TV.

Mohebbi also highlighted Iran's efforts to strengthen its domestic air defence capabilities. He claimed that the country had developed at least three new defence systems following the 12-day war.

"Our colleagues in the IRGC Aerospace Force worked around the clock on designing and manufacturing new defence systems. Fortunately, today we have developed not just one system, but at least three new systems in this field," he said.

The 12-day war began on June 13, 2025, when Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile infrastructure, military installations and senior commanders. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led government said the operation was aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Iran Claims Drone Strike On US Radar Facility In Bahrain

In another escalation, the IRGC claimed on November 15 that it had targeted a US air defence radar installation at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain using six drones.

The force said the operation was part of its retaliatory campaign against US military actions in the region.

Bahrain, however, said its air defence systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.

Strait Of Hormuz Remains Major Flashpoint

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be one of the biggest flashpoints in the confrontation between Iran and the United States.

The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it a critical passage for international energy supplies.

Iran has repeatedly warned against unauthorised movements through areas it considers restricted, while the United States has sought to maintain its maritime operations in the region.

The continuing tensions have also left diplomatic efforts uncertain, with US President Donald Trump saying Iran was willing to negotiate an agreement to end the war but had not offered terms acceptable to Washington.

Speaking at a White House press conference on Friday, Trump said, "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal."

"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever," he added.

Trump also said he would decide whether to launch military action again if necessary, maintaining that Washington could not allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, according to The Associated Press.