Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan may soon relocate to new approved home.

Move follows heightened security concerns after 2024 firing.

Six-storey residence approved by MCZMA on mother's land.

Salman Khan could soon bid farewell to his long-time residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where he has lived for decades. According to sources, the Bollywood star is expected to shift into a newly approved six-storey sea-facing residence once construction is complete. The reported move also comes amid continued security concerns following threats allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang and the firing incident outside his home in 2024. However, neither Salman Khan nor his team has commented on the development.

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New Six-Storey Home Approved In Bandra

Sources say Salman Khan has been building a new residence on a plot in Bandra. The proposed six-storey property has now reportedly received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), which cleared the project on 16 June.

The new home will come up in Bandra's Chimbai area, only a short distance from Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan has been living since 1974. Once construction is complete, sources claim the actor will relocate there with his entire family.

Move Comes Amid Heightened Security Concerns

The reported relocation has also drawn attention because of the security threats Salman Khan has faced over the past few years.

In 2024, two motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire outside Galaxy Apartments. Investigators later linked the accused to the Bishnoi gang. Following the incident, Salman Khan's security cover was strengthened and upgraded to Y+ protection. The balcony from which he regularly greeted fans was also reinforced with bulletproof glass.

House To Be Built On Salma Khan's Land

According to MCZMA sources, the upcoming residence will be constructed on land owned by Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan.

The plot earlier housed a two-storey structure built before 1956. After purchasing the property, the family reportedly demolished the ageing building because of its deteriorated condition.

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Project Details

The approved development will include a ground floor, stilt parking and six upper floors, with a total built-up area of approximately 1,014 square metres.

The project will be developed by Sach Developers. Sources also stated that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had already issued the Initial Order of Development (IOD) for the project in October 2025.

Sources further said the construction will not require the felling of any trees. Instead, new native tree species will be planted within and around the property as part of the development.

Located on a quiet lane away from the main road, the new residence is expected to offer Salman Khan and his family greater privacy and enhanced security compared with their current home.

As of now, Salman Khan and his representatives have not issued any official statement regarding the project or the reported plans to relocate.