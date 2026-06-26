Siya Goyal's father publicly demanded strict punishment for those responsible, even if it involved his own daughter. This statement sparked Kangana Ranaut's response on parental accountability.
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Kangana Ranaut On Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 'You Can Never Be Sure About Sanskars'
Kangana Ranaut commented on the Ketan Agarwal case, saying parents cannot be fully blamed for children’s actions in today’s digital age. She highlighted social media and AI influence on behaviour while the murder investigation continues at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala.
- Case sparks debate on responsibility, parenting, and digital life's influence.
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What was Siya Goyal's father's reaction to the case?
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