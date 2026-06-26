Kangana Ranaut On Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 'You Can Never Be Sure About Sanskars'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the ongoing Ketan Agarwal case, responding to recent comments made by Siya Goyal’s father and the wider debate around the incident. The actor-politician said that parents should not be held entirely responsible for the behaviour of children in today’s changing environment. She pointed to the growing influence of social media, artificial intelligence and online interactions in shaping thoughts, habits and values. The case, which began as an alleged accidental fall at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala, is now under serious scrutiny after murder allegations emerged during an investigation involving Siya Goyal and others linked to the incident.

Kangana Ranaut’s View On Responsibility

Kangana Ranaut said modern life makes it difficult to judge children only through their upbringing. She argued that digital exposure and online influences play a major role in shaping behaviour today. According to her, parents may not always be aware of the different identities or influences a child develops outside the home environment.

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Debate Over Parental Accountability

The discussion began after Siya Goyal’s father made a strong public statement demanding strict punishment for those responsible, even if it involved his own daughter. Kangana, however, responded that blaming families alone may not reflect the full reality of present-day social and digital pressures.

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Case Background And Investigation

The incident took place on June 18, when businessman Ketan Agarwal died during a visit to Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. What was initially treated as an accident has now turned into a murder investigation. Police are examining digital evidence, location data, and call records as part of their probe.

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Authorities continue to investigate multiple angles in the case, including statements from those involved and supporting evidence. The matter remains under active scrutiny as officials work to establish whether the incident was accidental or pre-planned. The case has sparked wider debate on responsibility, parenting and the influence of digital life on today’s youth, with investigations still ongoing.