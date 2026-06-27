Producer Dil Raju believes the number nine is a lucky sign for SVC63. He links several coincidences, like the announcement date and various birthdays, to the number nine, seeing them as positive omens for the film's success.
Dil Raju Reveals The 'Lucky Number 9' Connection Behind Salman Khan And Nayanthara's SVC63
Producer Dil Raju reveals the number 9 connection behind Salman Khan's upcoming film SVC63, expressing confidence that the project is destined to become a blockbuster.
- Producer Dil Raju links number nine to SVC63's success.
- Filming underway; Salman Khan enjoying role with diverse looks.
- Shoot scheduled until October; producer expects 2027 blockbuster release.
Ahead of the release of Salman Khan's upcoming film SVC63, producer Dil Raju has shared a surprising superstition surrounding the project. According to the producer, a series of coincidences linked to the number nine has convinced him that the project is destined for success. Along with revealing this connection, he also spoke about the film's progress and Salman Khan's excitement during filming.
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Dil Raju Explains The 'Lucky Number 9' Connection
During an appearance on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Dil Raju shared the many coincidences linked to the number nine, describing them as positive signs for the upcoming project.
Dil Raju said, “The film was announced on the 27th. Salman Khan’s birthday is on 27 December, Vamshi Paidipally’s birthday is on 27 July, and even SVC 63 adds up to nine. My brother Sirish’s birthday is on 9 January, so somehow everyone is connected to the number nine. Maybe if we release the film in March 2027, it will become another lucky nine. I believe this film is going to be a blockbuster.”
LATEST: #SVC63 Producer Dil raju giving massive Updates!— Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) June 26, 2026
"The film shoot will be done by Oct. It's a massive film. We are expecting a big blockbuster. Salman is enjoying on the sets, he will have different looks. The film will have lots of heroism and wow factor"🔥 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7V7C3sMMKr
'Everything Has A Wow Factor'
Expressing his confidence in what the team has created so far, Dil Raju said the early material has eceived an encouraging response and praised Salman Khan's energy on set.
The producer added, “Whatever we’ve shown so far, the look, the songs, everything has a wow factor. Salman Khan sir is also enjoying the shoot immensely, which makes us even more confident.”
Film Expected To Wrap Up Within Six Months
Providing an update on production, Dil Raju revealed that filming is already underway and is expected to be completed within six months. He also confirmed that Salman Khan has allotted dates through October.
Dil Raju said, “We’ve started shooting and are planning to complete the film within six months. Salman Khan sir has given us dates until October. Vamshi always makes visually lavish films with outstanding production design, and this film will be no different.”
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About SVC63
Salman Khan's SVC63 is one of the most anticipated action entertainers currently in production. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by producer Dil Raju, the film officially began shooting in Mumbai. The project stars Salman Khan alongside Nayanthara, while IMDb also lists Anil Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav among the cast. The film is currently expected to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2027.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the number nine for SVC63?
When is the filming for SVC63 expected to be completed?
Filming for SVC63 has commenced and is planned to be completed within six months. Salman Khan has allotted his dates for the shoot until October.
How does Salman Khan feel about filming SVC63, and what can audiences expect?
Salman Khan is reportedly enjoying the shoot immensely, according to producer Dil Raju. The film is expected to feature different looks for him, lots of heroism, and a significant 'wow factor'.
Who is directing and starring in Salman Khan's SVC63?
Vamshi Paidipally is directing SVC63. The film stars Salman Khan alongside Nayanthara, with Anil Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav also listed among the cast.