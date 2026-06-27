Dil Raju Reveals The 'Lucky Number 9' Connection Behind Salman Khan And Nayanthara's SVC63

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Dil Raju links number nine to SVC63's success.

Filming underway; Salman Khan enjoying role with diverse looks.

Shoot scheduled until October; producer expects 2027 blockbuster release.

Ahead of the release of Salman Khan's upcoming film SVC63, producer Dil Raju has shared a surprising superstition surrounding the project. According to the producer, a series of coincidences linked to the number nine has convinced him that the project is destined for success. Along with revealing this connection, he also spoke about the film's progress and Salman Khan's excitement during filming.

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Dil Raju Explains The 'Lucky Number 9' Connection

During an appearance on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Dil Raju shared the many coincidences linked to the number nine, describing them as positive signs for the upcoming project.

Dil Raju said, “The film was announced on the 27th. Salman Khan’s birthday is on 27 December, Vamshi Paidipally’s birthday is on 27 July, and even SVC 63 adds up to nine. My brother Sirish’s birthday is on 9 January, so somehow everyone is connected to the number nine. Maybe if we release the film in March 2027, it will become another lucky nine. I believe this film is going to be a blockbuster.”

LATEST: #SVC63 Producer Dil raju giving massive Updates!



"The film shoot will be done by Oct. It's a massive film. We are expecting a big blockbuster. Salman is enjoying on the sets, he will have different looks. The film will have lots of heroism and wow factor"🔥 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7V7C3sMMKr — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) June 26, 2026

'Everything Has A Wow Factor'

Expressing his confidence in what the team has created so far, Dil Raju said the early material has eceived an encouraging response and praised Salman Khan's energy on set.

The producer added, “Whatever we’ve shown so far, the look, the songs, everything has a wow factor. Salman Khan sir is also enjoying the shoot immensely, which makes us even more confident.”

Film Expected To Wrap Up Within Six Months

Providing an update on production, Dil Raju revealed that filming is already underway and is expected to be completed within six months. He also confirmed that Salman Khan has allotted dates through October.

Dil Raju said, “We’ve started shooting and are planning to complete the film within six months. Salman Khan sir has given us dates until October. Vamshi always makes visually lavish films with outstanding production design, and this film will be no different.”

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About SVC63

Salman Khan's SVC63 is one of the most anticipated action entertainers currently in production. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and backed by producer Dil Raju, the film officially began shooting in Mumbai. The project stars Salman Khan alongside Nayanthara, while IMDb also lists Anil Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav among the cast. The film is currently expected to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2027.