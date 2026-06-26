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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWedding Bells For Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin? Actor Drops Major Hint

Wedding Bells For Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin? Actor Drops Major Hint

Aly Goni has hinted that he and Jasmin Bhasin could get married this year. Jasmin also opened up about criticism over their relationship, stressing the importance of love and respect.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aly Goni hinted at marrying Jasmin Bhasin this year.
  • Jasmin Bhasin addressed criticism regarding their relationship and religious differences.
  • Their friendship blossomed into love on reality shows.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are once again in the spotlight, and this time, it's because of wedding rumours. The popular television couple, who have been together for years, continue to be one of the most adored pairs in the industry. While fans have long been waiting for them to announce their wedding, Aly's latest revelation has only added to the excitement.

Aly Goni To Marry Jasmin Bhasin This Year

In a recent media interaction, Aly Goni was asked about his plans to marry Jasmin Bhasin. The actor said that everything is ultimately in Allah's hands. However, he also revealed that Jasmin is ready to take the next step, and he, too, wants to marry her soon.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

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What truly caught everyone's attention was Aly's hint that the couple could get married this year. Although he did not confirm anything officially, his statement was enough to leave fans excited and hopeful that an announcement may not be too far away.

Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up About Facing Criticism

Jasmin spoke candidly about the criticism she and Aly have faced over their relationship and religious differences. The actress admitted that not everyone approves of their bond and that some people often make negative comments.

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Despite this, she said that the love and support they receive from fans have always helped them stay strong. According to Jasmin, every relationship is built on respect, love and unwavering support. She firmly stated that she would never leave someone she loves because of societal pressure or public opinion.

Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Love Story

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin first met on the sets of Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where they developed a close friendship. However, it was during their time on Bigg Boss 14 that their relationship blossomed into love.

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Ever since, the duo has remained a fan favourite. Whether it's sharing adorable pictures, posting fun videos, or openly expressing their affection for each other, Aly and Jasmin have consistently won hearts. And now, with Aly hinting at a possible wedding this year, fans are eagerly waiting to see when the couple will finally make it official.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Aly Goni hint about his wedding plans with Jasmin Bhasin?

Aly Goni hinted that he and Jasmin Bhasin could get married this year. He mentioned that Jasmin is ready to take the next step, and he also wants to marry her soon.

How has Jasmin Bhasin addressed criticism regarding her relationship with Aly?

Jasmin admitted facing criticism over their relationship and religious differences. She stated that love and support from fans keep them strong, and she would never leave Aly due to societal pressure.

How did Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship evolve?

They initially met on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and formed a close friendship. Their relationship blossomed into love during their time together on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin
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