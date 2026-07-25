Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman initially supported peaceful NEET protests, lamenting recent violence.

He later urged students home, assuring government action would follow.

His contrasting messages sparked criticism; Salman responded with defiant selfie.

The actor's defiant post subsequently divided netizens on social media.

Salman Khan's social media post had sparked a heated debate online. After sharing two posts about the NEET paper leak protests that many users felt carried contrasting messages, the actor faced a wave of criticism. Rather than addressing the trolling directly, Salman appeared to respond with a shirtless gym selfie and a caption that instantly grabbed attention.

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Salman Khan's Changing Tone Triggers Online Debate

The controversy started against the backdrop of widespread outrage over the NEET paper leak. Salman Khan had shared a childhood photograph while expressing support for the students' peaceful demonstrations.

He wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

Soon afterwards, the actor posted another message urging students to return home, expressing confidence that action would be taken.

He said, "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes."

The contrast between the two posts led several social media users to accuse the actor of changing his stance.

Salman Khan Responds With Defiant Social Media Post

As criticism gathered pace online, Salman appeared unfazed. He shared a shirtless gym selfie along with the caption, "Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya."

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with many fans praising the actor's confidence while others continued to criticise him.

Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya.. pic.twitter.com/CPTQpxWRsP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 24, 2026

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Netizens Remain Divided

The actor's latest post generated a flood of reactions across social media, with opinions sharply split.

One user commented, "Sallu its done bro, grow a spine, let me know if I can send you one."

Another wrote, "Bhai wo sub thik paid post ka kitna mila govt se."

A different user defended Salman, saying, "He is a Bhai for a reason, he is afraid of no-one! hahahaha"

Another social media user questioned the sequence of events, writing, "Then how did the situation turn around so quickly? It feels like a scene from a movie."

One fan supported the actor's intentions, commenting, "Salman bhai, you don't fear anyone, everyone knows that. I think your purpose isn't to fight with anyone or belittle anyone, but to show people the right direction and stand up for what's right."

Another user remained sceptical and wrote, "If you weren't scared then.. why did you tweet again to balance it out...."