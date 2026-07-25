India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Hits Back At Trolls After Backlash Over 'Students Go Back' Remark On NEET Jantar Mantar Protest

Salman Khan Hits Back At Trolls After Backlash Over 'Students Go Back' Remark On NEET Jantar Mantar Protest

Salman Khan responded to online criticism with a bold gym selfie after facing backlash over his changing stance on the NEET Jantar Mantar protest.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman initially supported peaceful NEET protests, lamenting recent violence.
  • He later urged students home, assuring government action would follow.
  • His contrasting messages sparked criticism; Salman responded with defiant selfie.
  • The actor's defiant post subsequently divided netizens on social media.

Salman Khan's social media post had sparked a heated debate online. After sharing two posts about the NEET paper leak protests that many users felt carried contrasting messages, the actor faced a wave of criticism. Rather than addressing the trolling directly, Salman appeared to respond with a shirtless gym selfie and a caption that instantly grabbed attention.

ALSO READ: Rajpal Yadav Reacts To CJP's NEET Paper Leak Jantar Mantar Protest, Says 'Dialogue Is Extremely Important'

Salman Khan's Changing Tone Triggers Online Debate

The controversy started against the backdrop of widespread outrage over the NEET paper leak. Salman Khan had shared a childhood photograph while expressing support for the students' peaceful demonstrations.

He wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

Soon afterwards, the actor posted another message urging students to return home, expressing confidence that action would be taken.

He said, "The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes."

The contrast between the two posts led several social media users to accuse the actor of changing his stance.

Salman Khan Responds With Defiant Social Media Post

As criticism gathered pace online, Salman appeared unfazed. He shared a shirtless gym selfie along with the caption, "Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya."

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with many fans praising the actor's confidence while others continued to criticise him.

ALSO READ: Emiway Bantai's New Rap On Jantar Mantar Student Protest Crosses 1.1 Million Views: WATCH

Netizens Remain Divided

The actor's latest post generated a flood of reactions across social media, with opinions sharply split.

One user commented, "Sallu its done bro, grow a spine, let me know if I can send you one."

Another wrote, "Bhai wo sub thik paid post ka kitna mila govt se."

A different user defended Salman, saying, "He is a Bhai for a reason, he is afraid of no-one! hahahaha"

Another social media user questioned the sequence of events, writing, "Then how did the situation turn around so quickly? It feels like a scene from a movie."

One fan supported the actor's intentions, commenting, "Salman bhai, you don't fear anyone, everyone knows that. I think your purpose isn't to fight with anyone or belittle anyone, but to show people the right direction and stand up for what's right."

Another user remained sceptical and wrote, "If you weren't scared then.. why did you tweet again to balance it out...."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Salman Khan face criticism regarding the NEET paper leak protests?

He posted two contrasting messages: one supporting student protests and another urging them to return home. This led users to accuse him of changing his stance.

How did Salman Khan respond to the online trolling?

He shared a shirtless gym selfie with the caption, "Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya.."

What was the nature of Salman Khan's first social media post about the NEET protests?

He expressed support for students' peaceful demonstrations, lamented the violence, and called the paper leak a serious issue, praising students and their parents.

What message did Salman Khan convey in his second post about the NEET protests?

He urged students to return home, assuring them of the Prime Minister's commitment to take strict action against those responsible for the leak. He emphasized student priority.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jul 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Salman Khan ENtertainment News NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest Jantar Mantar Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan Hits Back At Trolls After Backlash Over 'Students Go Back' Remark On NEET Jantar Mantar Protest
Salman Khan Hits Back At Trolls After Backlash Over 'Students Go Back' Remark On NEET Jantar Mantar Protest
Celebrities
Rajpal Yadav Reacts To CJP's NEET Paper Leak Jantar Mantar Protest, Says 'Dialogue Is Extremely Important'
Rajpal Yadav Reacts To CJP's NEET Paper Leak Jantar Mantar Protest, Says 'Dialogue Is Extremely Important'
Celebrities
Vivek Oberoi Reacts To CJP Jantar Mantar NEET Protest, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'
Vivek Oberoi Reacts To CJP Jantar Mantar NEET Protest, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'
Celebrities
Quote Of The Day | Sylvester Stallone's Powerful Words On Inner Strength And Following Your Heart
Quote Of The Day | Sylvester Stallone's Powerful Words On Inner Strength And Following Your Heart
Advertisement

Videos

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Demand for Education Minister’s Resignation
Breaking News: Government-CJP Talks Begin Over Paper Leak Row
Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions
Politics: CJP Sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand, Questions Possibility of Government Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget