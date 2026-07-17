Vivek Oberoi Dodges Question On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vivek Oberoi avoided political comment on Sonam Wangchuk's protest.

Oberoi noted healthy democracy permits all voices to express freely.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues indefinite hunger strike over NEET irregularities.

Wangchuk's indefinite fast prompted PIL regarding his deteriorating health.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has given a measured response without taking a political stand as concern over Sonam Wangchuk's health continues to mount during his indefinite hunger strike. Asked about the activist's ongoing protest, the actor said he does not involve himself in political matter, while stressing that a healthy democracy should allow people to express their views freely.

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Vivek Oberoi Declines To Comment On Political Issues

During a recent media interaction, Vivek Oberoi was asked about Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike and the protest taking place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Rather than commenting on the demands of the movement, the actor made it clear that he prefers not to engage in political debates.

Responding to the question, Vivek said, “Yaar main abhineta hun, neta nahi hun. Toh main political cheezon pe dhyaan nahi deta hun. Hum toh observe karte hai, seekhte hai. Life mein bahut kuch dekhne aur seekhne ko mil raha hai." [I'm an actor, not a politician. So I don't involve myself in political matters. I simply observe and learn. Life is giving me plenty of opportunities to watch, experience, and learn.]

Vivek Oberoi Shuts Down Question On Sonam Wangchuk's Protest.



I am an actor, not a politician. I don't pay attention to political things, I just watch and observe them. pic.twitter.com/juIraNBlkn — Filmy_Duniya (@AyyanPanda) July 16, 2026

'Every Voice Has A Place In A Healthy Democracy'

When asked what he had observed about Wangchuk's protest, Vivek said the ability to express different viewpoints is a defining feature of a democratic society.

He said, “Observe ye kiya hai ki ye bhi ek nayi cheez thi aur mujhe lagta hai ek healthy democracy mein har awaaz ko apni jagah milti hai. Ye logo ne agar apni awaaz vyakt ki hai toh ye healthy democracy ka sign hai." [What I've observed is that this was something new. I believe that in a healthy democracy, every voice has its place. If people have expressed their views, it's a sign of a healthy democracy.]

The actor did not express support for or opposition to the protesters' demands. Instead, he limited his remarks to the importance of safeguarding the democratic right to voice opinions and concerns.

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Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues

The Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and paper leaks linked to the NEET examination.

Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28, launching an indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement. His fast entered its 20th day on Friday, while the Delhi High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation raising concerns about his deteriorating health.

The petition seeks urgent medical intervention, including hospital admission, necessary treatment and force-feeding if required.