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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesVivek Oberoi Dodges Question On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'

Vivek Oberoi Dodges Question On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Says 'Abhineta Hu, Neta Nahi'

Actor Vivek Oberoi reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike, saying he stays away from politics but believes every voice deserves space in a healthy democracy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vivek Oberoi avoided political comment on Sonam Wangchuk's protest.
  • Oberoi noted healthy democracy permits all voices to express freely.
  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues indefinite hunger strike over NEET irregularities.
  • Wangchuk's indefinite fast prompted PIL regarding his deteriorating health.

Actor Vivek Oberoi has given a measured response without taking a political stand as concern over Sonam Wangchuk's health continues to mount during his indefinite hunger strike. Asked about the activist's ongoing protest, the actor said he does not involve himself in political matter, while stressing that a healthy democracy should allow people to express their views freely.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Says ‘3 Idiots’ Character Was Not Inspired By Sonam Wangchuk; Hopes Hunger Strike ‘Ends Well’

Vivek Oberoi Declines To Comment On Political Issues

During a recent media interaction, Vivek Oberoi was asked about Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike and the protest taking place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Rather than commenting on the demands of the movement, the actor made it clear that he prefers not to engage in political debates.

Responding to the question, Vivek said, “Yaar main abhineta hun, neta nahi hun. Toh main political cheezon pe dhyaan nahi deta hun. Hum toh observe karte hai, seekhte hai. Life mein bahut kuch dekhne aur seekhne ko mil raha hai." [I'm an actor, not a politician. So I don't involve myself in political matters. I simply observe and learn. Life is giving me plenty of opportunities to watch, experience, and learn.]

'Every Voice Has A Place In A Healthy Democracy'

When asked what he had observed about Wangchuk's protest, Vivek said the ability to express different viewpoints is a defining feature of a democratic society.

He said, “Observe ye kiya hai ki ye bhi ek nayi cheez thi aur mujhe lagta hai ek healthy democracy mein har awaaz ko apni jagah milti hai. Ye logo ne agar apni awaaz vyakt ki hai toh ye healthy democracy ka sign hai." [What I've observed is that this was something new. I believe that in a healthy democracy, every voice has its place. If people have expressed their views, it's a sign of a healthy democracy.]

The actor did not express support for or opposition to the protesters' demands. Instead, he limited his remarks to the importance of safeguarding the democratic right to voice opinions and concerns.

ALSO READ: ‘Beating Your Wife Is Legal As Long As No Bones Are Broken’: Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Shocking Taliban Law

Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues

The Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and paper leaks linked to the NEET examination.

Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28, launching an indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement. His fast entered its 20th day on Friday, while the Delhi High Court is set to hear a public interest litigation raising concerns about his deteriorating health.

The petition seeks urgent medical intervention, including hospital admission, necessary treatment and force-feeding if required.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Vivek Oberoi respond to Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest?

Vivek Oberoi stated he does not involve himself in political matters, identifying as an actor, not a politician. He noted that he simply observes such events.

Did Vivek Oberoi take a stance on the demands of Sonam Wangchuk's movement?

No, Vivek Oberoi avoided commenting on the demands of the movement. He limited his remarks to the importance of expressing different viewpoints in a democracy.

What was Vivek Oberoi's opinion on the act of protest in a democracy?

Vivek Oberoi believes that in a healthy democracy, every voice has its place. He considers people expressing their views as a sign of a healthy democracy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vivek Oberoi Sonam Wangchuk NEET Protest Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Jantar Mantar Protest Vivek Oberoi Statement
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