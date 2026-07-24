Shabana Azmi Contracts Swine Flu, Won’t Join Mumbai Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shabana Azmi skipped Mumbai protest due to swine flu.

Her team stated doctors advised complete bed rest.

Swine flu, H1N1, is a contagious respiratory infection.

Early diagnosis crucial; symptoms include fever, cough.

Shabana Azmi, who was scheduled to join the students’ protest in Mumbai, has contracted swine flu and will no longer be attending the demonstration. Her team said that she has been advised to have complete bed rest by doctors. The 74-year-old is running a high fever of 102 degrees.

Shabana Azmi Contracts Swine Flu

A statement from her team read, “Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today, but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor.”



During one of the protest gatherings, Shabana Azmi fell ill after reportedly suffering an asthma attack triggered by tear gas during the Sansad Chalo march. As her health deteriorated, she was escorted to an emergency medical facility for treatment. Despite the setback, she continued to express her support for the students’ movement.

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On July 14, before joining the protest in Delhi, Shabana Azmi urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. In a post on Instagram, she wrote, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, our country needs a person like you. You stand against injustice, stand for truth, we are proud of you. That's why we request you to break your fast because your guidance for our students increases their courage. This fight has to be fought till the end, so you need to be healthy. We are with you.”

It is to be noted that Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jintendra Singh.

About Swine Flu

Swine flu, also known as H1N1 influenza, is a contagious respiratory infection caused by the H1N1 strain of the influenza A virus. It originally spread from pigs to humans but is now transmitted from person to person, much like seasonal flu. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks, or through contact with contaminated surfaces.

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The symptoms of swine flu are similar to those of seasonal influenza and typically include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue, and muscle pain. Some people may also experience vomiting or diarrhoea, especially children. In severe cases, the infection can lead to complications such as pneumonia, breathing difficulties, or worsening of existing health conditions, particularly among older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

Early diagnosis is important, as antiviral medications are most effective when started within the first 48 hours of symptom onset.