Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajpal Yadav urged dialogue for peaceful NEET protest resolution.

Cabinet approved stricter law against examination paper leaks.

NTA removed 47 officials amid ongoing examination malpractice concerns.

PM Modi reiterated commitment, announced fast-track courts for justice.

As protests over the NEET paper leak continue to dominate the national conversation, actor Rajpal Yadav has shared his perspective, urging all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue and peaceful resolution. His remarks come at a time when the Centre is introducing stricter measures to address examination malpractice and restore confidence in the country's competitive examination system.

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Rajpal Yadav Calls For Dialogue And Peace

Rajpal Yadav addressed the issue in a video shared on Instagram, where he stressed the need for communication and harmony while responding to the ongoing protests.

He said, "The government is ours, and the children are ours too. Dialogue is extremely important, and through dialogue, it is essential to find a smooth and constructive way forward. It should be a path where everyone is respected, everyone is treated with love, and everyone lives in peace. Jai Hind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

Centre Approves Changes To Strengthen Anti-Paper Leak Law

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, as part of efforts to reinforce the legal framework against paper leaks amid continuing nationwide protests.

According to sources, the amendment Bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, July 27.

NTA Removes 47 Officials In Major Action

In a separate development, sources said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has terminated the services of 47 officials in a major internal crackdown. They added that legal and criminal proceedings will also be initiated against some of those officials.

The action is part of a broader restructuring of the NTA, which has remained under scrutiny following the controversy surrounding examination paper leaks.

Government Intensifies Response To Paper Leak Controversy

Sources described the move as the sixth major decision taken within 24 hours by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has maintained that those attempting to jeopardise the future of young people will face strict consequences.

The NTA conducts the NEET-UG examination. A retest was held in June after the examination conducted in May was cancelled following the paper leak controversy.

Protests Continue Across The Country

The issue has triggered prolonged protests in the national capital. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had joined the demonstrations, ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Thursday night.

Opposition parties have also extended support to the protesters and their demands.

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Prime Minister Reiterates Commitment To Students

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the welfare and future of the country's youth remain the government's highest priority. He announced the decision to establish fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases.

In a post on social media, the Prime Minister stated that he had directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary measures, adding that the steps form part of a broader effort to safeguard students' interests.

He also reiterated that those who attempt to undermine the future of young people would not be spared.

(With inputs from ANI)