Emiway Bantai's New Rap On Jantar Mantar Student Protest Crosses 1.1 Million Views: WATCH

Independent rapper Emiway Bantai has sparked widespread conversation with his latest release, Bol Raha Sadak, a song inspired by the country's ongoing education-related concerns, including paper leaks and student protests. Rather than focusing on entertainment alone, the track raises questions about issues affecting young people and encourages peaceful expression. Released only two days ago, the song has already crossed 1.1 million views on YouTube, reflecting its growing popularity online. Written and performed by Emiway himself, with music composed by Memax, the track is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about independent rap releases of the moment.

Bol Raha Sadak

Bol Raha Sadak opens with a thought-provoking exchange featuring the voice of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. A child is heard asking, "What are the major strengths and weaknesses of our idea?" Dr Kalam responds, "Strengths of India? You guys...." The dialogue sets the tone for a song centred on students, education and the need for constructive change. Through his lyrics, Emiway highlights concerns surrounding paper leaks, student movements and the importance of raising voices peacefully instead of resorting to violence.

Within just two days of its release, the song has crossed 1.1 million views, receiving a strong response across social media platforms.

Emiway Bantai's Journey

Born Bilal Shaikh, popularly known as Emiway Bantai, the rapper has built a successful career independently. Besides rapping, he is also a singer, songwriter, music composer, editor, and performer. He first gained popularity with songs such as Aur Bantai, Machayenge, Skrrt Karenge and Free Verse Feast. His popularity further grew after appearing in Gully Boy, where he showcased both his rap and acting skills.

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According to his earlier interviews, Emiway initially performed in English before switching to Hindi on his father's advice, making his music more relatable to a wider audience.

Massive Digital Following

Emiway's journey has been marked by persistence. After struggling academically and failing Class 12, he turned his attention fully towards music. What began as an experiment in 2014 has now grown into one of India's biggest independent hip-hop careers. Today, the rapper owns his own studio and enjoys a massive online presence, with over 22 million YouTube subscribers and more than six million Instagram followers. His latest release further reinforces his influence among young listeners.

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With Bol Raha Sadak, Emiway Bantai has once again used music to address a social issue. As the song continues to gain momentum online, it has become a talking point among listeners discussing education, student rights and the role of independent artists in raising public concerns.