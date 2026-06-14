Salman Khan's New Look Steals Spotlight At Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' 25th Anniversary Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lagaan's 25th anniversary celebrated by Aamir Khan Productions.

Salman Khan's new buzz cut stole the event's focus.

Aamir, Salman, Kareena, and other stars reunited for celebration.

Salman's next film, 'Maatrubhumi', depicts the Galwan clash.

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening as Lagaan marked its 25th anniversary with a grand celebration hosted by Aamir Khan Productions. While the gathering brought together some of Bollywood's biggest names, it was Salman Khan's unexpected new look that instantly became the centre of attention, shifting focus from the nostalgia-filled reunion to his striking style transformation.

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Salman Khan's Shock New Look Steals The Show

Salman Khan made a stylish entry at the event, turning heads with a sharp buzz cut that left fans and celebrities visibly surprised. Dressed in a black ensemble, the actor exuded his signature effortless swagger, but it was his cropped hair that quickly dominated social media conversations and event visuals.

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A Star-Studded Reunion Of Bollywood Icons

The evening brought together several prominent names from the industry. Aamir Khan warmly welcomed Salman Khan on arrival, and the two shared a friendly hug before posing for the paparazzi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the celebrations around the same time, delighting fans as she was seen interacting with both stars. The trio came together for a photo session that quickly became one of the highlights of the night.

The guest list also included Juhi Chawla, Zoya Akhtar, Vir Das, Sunil Grover, Sophie Choudry, and Shenaz Treasury, among others, making the evening a full-scale Bollywood reunion.

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About Lagaan

Released in 2001, Lagaan remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films. Set during the colonial era, it follows villagers who challenge British officers to a cricket match to escape heavy taxation, turning a simple game into a powerful story of resilience and unity.

What's Next For Salman Khan?

On the work front, Salman Khan is expected to be seen next in a project tentatively titled Maatrubhumi, earlier known as Battle of Galwan. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, is said to be based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and is currently generating strong anticipation among fans.