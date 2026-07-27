Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sibal urged lawyers nationwide to support affected protesters legally.

Senior advocate and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has pledged Rs 1 crore to a legal aid fund established by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to support students and protesters facing legal action following last week's demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET exam paper leak. The announcement comes amid concerns that criminal cases could be filed against participants despite the Centre's reported assurance that peaceful protesters would not face punitive measures.

Rs 1 Crore Pledge

Addressing a press conference alongside CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, Sibal said the contribution would help provide legal assistance to students and protesters against whom FIRs have been registered. He also appealed to lawyers across India to contribute to the fund and offer legal support to those affected.

Sibal said the CJP would establish a dedicated online platform to document cases from across the country. The proposed website will record details of students and protesters who have allegedly faced legal action and enable advocates willing to provide pro bono or other legal assistance to register their interest.

He said the initiative would create a nationwide mechanism to track legal proceedings linked to the protests and ensure affected individuals have access to legal representation wherever required.

Also Read: Government Reviews Police Action After CJP Warns Of Fresh Protests

CJP Raises Fresh Concerns

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation fears that students across several states could still face criminal proceedings despite assurances given during discussions with the Union Government.

According to Das, the CJP has remained in contact with Sibal to prepare for a situation in which legal aid may be required on a large scale. The party believes there is a credible risk of fresh FIRs being registered against protesters and volunteers involved in the movement.

The development follows the CJP's decision to call off its protest on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister. The party later revealed that one of its key demands during negotiations with the government was the withdrawal of all FIRs against students and protesters, along with a commitment that no further legal action would be taken against those involved in peaceful demonstrations.

Sibal reiterated that peaceful protesters should not be subjected to legal action and said the legal fraternity should stand together to support those facing what he described as the misuse of the law. He urged advocates nationwide to join the initiative so that affected students receive timely legal assistance wherever cases are registered.

Also Read: Rijiju Slams Congress; Speaker Ends Deadlock, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Up Tomorrow