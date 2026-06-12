Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC To Stop Release Of ‘Kala Hiran’ Over Personality Rights

Salman Khan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the making and release of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. In his plea, Salman Khan has alleged that the film’s poster is a clear violation of his personality rights and that his name, image, and public identity are being used without permission for commercial gain.

Salman stated that the upcoming film and its promotional material infringe upon his personality rights, which could harm his reputation and legal rights. Hearing on his petition is scheduled for today.

Kala Hiran First Look Out

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has released the first look of the film, which stars Kashif Iqbal Khan, even as the actor sent him a legal notice seeking to halt the project. The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' Under Fire Again? New Poster Draws Comparisons With 'Dune' After Teaser Controversy

While sharing the first look, Jani wrote, “24 hours are left. Go and subscribe to Janifirefox YouTube channel. On June 12, we should roar like lions for Bishnoi’s ‘Blackbuck’.”

Salman Khan’s Legal Notice

Earlier, the producer had shared Salman Khan’s legal notice on Facebook. Along with it, he wrote, “Salman Khan has started threatening people associated with the film Kala Hiran by sending legal notices. The sole purpose of the notice is to intimidate people so that they bow down before glamour.”

A portion of the notice states that Salman Khan became aware of a proposed film inspired by the 1998 blackbuck hunting case associated with him. It further alleges that the filmmakers have been approaching actors and circulating promotional material, including a synopsis and character sketches, claiming the project is based on the case.

ALSO READ| AI 171 Crash: Who Was The Gujarati Filmmaker Killed At The Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site?

“To our client’s shock and dismay, it has come to his attention that you are developing a cinematographic work, tentatively titled ‘Kala Hiran’, purportedly inspired by or based on the so-called ‘blackbuck incident’ associated with our client. It is further understood that you have been approaching actors for the proposed film while representing that its storyline is inspired by the said case, and that you have circulated materials including synopsis and character sketches,” the notice stated.

‘Salman Can Move Court Against Us’

In an interview with ABP Live, Jani defended the project, saying the film is based on the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident in Kakani village near Jodhpur. He noted that several individuals, including Salman Khan, were named in the case and that the actor was arrested before the matter went to trial.

“I don’t believe films cannot be made about public figures. This is the story of the Kakani incident and the Bishnoi community’s fight for justice. It is about how they stood against powerful lawyers who would arrive in Jodhpur by helicopter and chartered planes. The people leading this fight were ordinary villagers,” he said.

He further added, “In the Bishnoi community, blackbucks are considered part of the family. Even children carry extra food and water so that if they encounter a blackbuck, dog, rabbit, or any animal, they can feed it. Their compassion for living beings was deeply connected to the incident when the animal was shot.”

In an earlier interaction with ABP Live, he also stated that Salman Khan is free to approach the court if he wishes to stop the film’s production or release.