Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himanshu Jangra regrets viral show interaction, lost his job.

He faced severe trolling, family learned, expressed deep regret.

Jangra admitted his stage story was improvised for entertainment.

Days after a viral audience interaction at comedian Pranit More's crowd-work show sparked outrage online, Himanshu Jangra has spoken publicly about the controversy, the intense backlash that followed and the impact it has had on his family and career. The 23-year-old Gurgaon resident, who lost his job after the clip circulated widely on social media, says he regrets attending the show and acknowledges that the language he used was wrong.

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Himanshu Jangra Speaks About The Fallout

In a video shared by Starvik Design on Instagram, founder Vivek Vishwakarma sat down with Himanshu to discuss the events that unfolded after the clip went viral.

When asked how life had been over the past few weeks, Himanshu described the period as extremely difficult.

“Sir, abhi dekha jaaye toh meri condition bahut worse hain. Pichle do hafton se bahut zyada troll ho raha hoon Instagram pe. Ek hafte tak toh ghar pe kisi ko pata nahi tha. Mere home town mein kisi ko nahi pata tha.”

According to Himanshu, the situation escalated after relatives and people in his neighbourhood became aware of the controversy. He said his parents called him back to discuss the matter.

“Gharwaalon ne mujhe ghar bula liya aur pucha ki kya ho raha hain. Maine bhi kaha ki galti ho gayi hain mujhse toh unhone daanta, samjhaya. Yahan tak phir bhi theek tha but jab unko pata laga ki mere ko job se nikaal diya gaya hain toh woh bahut tensed ho gaye. Ab ghar waalon ko dekhta hoon toh bahut zyada regret feel hota hain ki kyun gaya tha uss show mein.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starvik Design (@starvik.design)

Says Parts Of The Story Were 'Improvised'

Addressing the comments that triggered the controversy, Himanshu said he had watched previous episodes of Pranit More's show and decided to attend in Gurgaon. He also claimed that the story he narrated on stage was not completely factual.

“Maine joh waha pe story batayi, usmein joh ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main…ha maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha…but sir joh maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Woh ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine wahan par."

He explained that several audience members before him had shared dramatic stories and he ended up presenting his own account in a similar manner.

Himanshu further stated that the remarks were made in what he viewed as an entertainment setting and did not reflect his actual mindset.

“Woh maine joh bataya tha woh sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hain.”

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Starvik Design Clarifies Purpose Of The Video

While sharing the interview, Starvik Design stressed that the conversation was intended to provide context rather than defend any statements or actions.

The company wrote, "We believe that every situation deserves context, conversation, and clarity. As requested by many members of our community, we invited Himanshu Jangra to share his perspective and address the questions surrounding the ongoing discussion. This conversation does not represent an endorsement of any statement, action, or viewpoint. It is simply an opportunity to hear directly from the individual involved. We encourage everyone to watch with an open mind, remain respectful, and avoid harassment of any individual."