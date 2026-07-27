Bihar Govt To Withdraw Cases Against NEET Protesters, Release Detainees

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arrested protesters will be released; no future legal action.

Bihar Government has announced that all cases registered against participants in the NEET paper leak protests before the evening of July 26 will be withdrawn, offering significant relief to hundreds of students and demonstrators. An official order issued by the state's Home Department also directs the release of those arrested in connection with the protests and assures that no future legal action will be taken against individuals covered under the decision.

Cases To Be Withdrawn

The order, issued on Monday evening by Home Department Secretary Kshatranil Singh, states that the government will not pursue any punitive, retaliatory or adverse legal action against individuals who participated in the protests before 6 pm on July 26.

It further says that the legal process to withdraw all FIRs, complaints and show-cause notices registered during that period will begin immediately.

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Detainees To Be Released

According to the order, those named in these cases will not face any direct or indirect legal proceedings in the future in relation to the protests covered by the decision.

The announcement is expected to provide relief to hundreds of students and protesters who had faced police action following demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak.

According to figures released by the Bihar Police Headquarters, around 355 people were sent to jail in connection with the protests. Among those currently in custody is Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tej Pratap Yadav.

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