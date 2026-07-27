Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exclusive India's Got Latent 2 episode 4 leaked online.

Raghav Juyal commented on Munawar Faruqui's challenging past comeback.

Samay Raina questioned Alia Bhatt's film box office performance.

India’s Got Latent 2 episode 4 has been leaked online after Samay Raina released the latest episode exclusively for YouTube Members. The episode features Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Munawar Faruqui and Rohan Joshi as guest panellists. Among the clips going viral are one in which Raghav appears to take a dig at Munawar, and another where Samay jokes about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha.

Raghav Juyal Takes A Dig At Munawar Faruqui

During the episode, Raghav took a jibe at Munawar while talking about his comeback.



“Ek baat ye hai yaar ki itni mushkilaton ke baad bhi ye hansta rehta hai… 6 mahina, 7 mahina jo bhi mushkil se hui hai jo bhi kuch isne jhela hai… phir bhi jis hisab se Munawar ne comeback kia hai, that was amazing man.” [One thing about him is that, despite so many difficulties, he keeps smiling. But after the last six or seven months, after everything he has faced and gone through, the way Munawar has made a comeback has been amazing, man.]

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Munawar responded with, “Love you, man. Love you, man.”

Finally watching the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. Looking forward to seeing Munawar Faruqui.#munawarfaruqui #samayraina

pic.twitter.com/0e7OKOc2lj — Alam (@SHANE_ALAM08) July 27, 2026

Samay Raina Jokes About Alia Bhatt

Another clip from the episode features Raghav promoting his upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, which also stars Niharika NM.

“Meri film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai,” Raghav said.

Samay interrupted him, saying, “Kitni baar khud hi batana padega? Kaisa star hai tu?” [How many times are you going to tell everyone yourself? What kind of a star are you?]

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Trying to laugh it off, Raghav replied, “Koi baat nahi, Alia ne bhi bataya tha.” [It’s okay. Alia also promoted her film a lot.]

Samay quickly responded, “Uski bhi nahi chali.” [Even her film didn’t work at the box office.]

Raghav Juyal on India's got latent: "Meri film aa rahi hai, bhai tera star hai"

Samay Raina: "Kitni baar bataoge"



Raghav: "Koi baat nahi Alia ne bhi bataya tha"

Samay: "Uski bhi nahi chali fir" 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l5FvnW0rJB — Raj (@idfcwau) July 27, 2026

India’s Got Latent 2 Episode 4 Leaked Despite Samay’s Plea

The clips surfaced online despite Samay Raina urging fans not to leak the Members-only episode before its public release on July 31 at 7 pm.

In an Instagram Story, Samay said, “Maine bahut hi tameez se ek video dala hai YouTube Members ke liye… woh log bahut time tak mere saath rahe hain… to unke liye specially dala hai maine. Ye shuruaat hai. Bahut saare episodes aayenge Members ke liye. Agar ye episode kisi ne bhi leak kiya na, to ek istifa main bhi maangunga.” [I’ve uploaded this video exclusively for YouTube Members because they’ve supported me for a long time. This is just the beginning, and there will be many more Members-only episodes. But if anyone leaks this episode, I’ll demand a resignation too.]

About India’s Got Latent 2

Season 2 has brought in a strong lineup of guests since it kicked off. Episode one welcomed Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Ashish Solanki, and Balraj Singh Ghai. Episode two featured Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Harsh Limbachiyaa, and Balraj Singh Ghai. Episode three brought together Raghu Ram, Vishal Dadlani, Tanmay Bhatt, and Yashraj, keeping the roast format entertaining throughout.