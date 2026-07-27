PoK Unrest: Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On March To Muzaffarabad, 11 Dead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security forces used live fire on unarmed demonstrators.

Marking the 48th day of unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Pakistani security forces opened indiscriminate fire on thousands of demonstrators on Monday, killing at least 11 people and leaving more than 38 critically injured, local sources confirmed. The crackdown came after negotiations between protest leaders and the Pakistani government collapsed. Following the failed talks, nearly 2 lakh protesters gathered at Rawalakot's Eidgah Ground since June 9 launched a long march towards Muzaffarabad at around 4 pm, triggering one of the deadliest confrontations since the protests began.

March Turns Deadly

Violence intensified when another group of demonstrators arriving from nearby towns reached Chinar Chowk, around 1.5 kilometres from Eidgah Ground. Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel opened fire with AK-47 rifles directly at the crowd, while Punjab Police and PoK Police used tear gas to disperse protesters.

At the same time, the main procession moving from Eidgah Ground came under sustained firing only a few hundred metres into the march. For nearly 90 minutes, Rangers and FC personnel fired live ammunition into unarmed crowds while heavy tear gas shelling continued across the area, forcing protesters to retreat.

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Hospitals Blocked

The injured were taken back to Eidgah Ground after protesters claimed Pakistani Rangers and FC personnel had taken control of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalakot, preventing wounded demonstrators from receiving treatment.

Visuals from the ground showed ambulances transporting the injured to makeshift medical camps established at Eidgah Ground, while the bodies of those killed were placed side by side on wooden charpais ahead of Namaz-e-Janaza.

Amid the violence, protester Mohammad Aqeel issued an emotional appeal, saying Pakistani forces had displayed "utter brutality" against unarmed civilians. He urged international media and global human rights organisations to intervene and witness the situation unfolding in the region.

By 8.30 pm, local sources confirmed 11 deaths, with the toll expected to rise because of the number of critically injured victims. More than 38 people remain in critical condition. According to local sources, over 85 civilians have lost their lives in security force action across PoK since June.

Internet services across the region have remained suspended since June 5, while surviving demonstrators regrouped at Eidgah Ground following the firing, with tensions continuing to remain extremely high.

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