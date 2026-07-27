India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHarshad Chopda Breaks Down On Lock Upp, Opens Up About Mother's Cancer Battle

Harshad Chopda Breaks Down On Lock Upp, Opens Up About Mother's Cancer Battle

Harshad Chopda broke down on Lock Upp as he recalled standing beside his mother during her battle with cancer. His emotional confession about trying not to cry and believing she still watches over him touched contestants and viewers alike.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harshad Chopda shared his mother's emotional cancer battle on Lock Upp.
  • He tearfully recalled supporting her through treatment, seeking pain relief.
  • Chopda believes his mother still watches over him, providing guidance.
  • Viewers praised his honesty, finding the personal revelation deeply moving.

The latest episode of Lock Upp turned emotional as Harshad Chopda shared one of the most painful chapters of his life. During a heartfelt conversation inside the house, the television actor recalled standing beside his mother throughout her battle with cancer and the strength she showed until her final days. His deeply personal account left fellow contestants listening in silence and offered viewers a glimpse of the emotional weight he continues to carry. The candid moment quickly resonated on social media, with many praising Harshad for speaking openly about grief, resilience, and the lasting bond he still feels with his mother.

Harshad Recalls Mother's Cancer Final Days

Harshad Chopda became emotional while speaking about his mother's illness, remembering how he stayed by her side throughout her treatment. He shared that he wanted to protect her from further pain, even during difficult conversations with doctors. Recalling those moments, Harshad said, "I was there with her when the doctor asked... just make it painless. Father was outside, sister was outside." He also revealed how emotionally challenging those days were, adding, "I saw her every day. I tried not to cry every day."

'She's Really Watching Over Me'

As the conversation continued, Harshad reflected on the connection he still feels with his mother despite her passing. He said, "But you know she's really watching over me. I've seen it so many times." His words created one of the most emotional moments of the season, with fellow contestants quietly listening as he spoke about loss, faith, and the comfort he finds in believing his mother continues to guide him.

ALSO READ | Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 Gets CBFC Nod Without Cuts With A Certificate

Viewers Praise Harshad's Honesty

The heartfelt confession quickly found its way onto social media, where many viewers praised Harshad Chopda for sharing such a personal experience on national television. Fans described the moment as genuine and appreciated the actor's willingness to speak openly about grief while navigating the pressures of the reality show.

ALSO READ | ‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt

Harshad Chopda's emotional revelation reminded viewers that reality television often captures moments far beyond competition. His memories of his mother's cancer battle struck a chord with many, turning a routine episode of Lock Upp into one of the season's most touching conversations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What personal story did Harshad Chopda share on Lock Upp?

Harshad Chopda emotionally shared his mother's battle with cancer, recalling how he stood by her side and the strength she displayed until her final days.

How did Harshad support his mother during her illness?

He was present throughout her treatment, trying to protect her from further pain and staying strong during difficult conversations with doctors. He revealed he 'tried not to cry every day'.

What connection does Harshad Chopda still feel with his mother?

Harshad believes his mother is still 'watching over him,' finding comfort and guidance in this connection. He stated, 'I've seen it so many times.'

How did viewers react to Harshad Chopda's emotional revelation?

Viewers praised Harshad for his honesty and openness in sharing such a personal experience on national television. Many appreciated his willingness to speak about grief.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jul 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Kapoor Harshad Chopda Netflix India Lock Upp Lock Upp Season 2 Harshad Chopda Mother Cancer Battle Emotional Confession
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Harshad Chopda Breaks Down On Lock Upp, Opens Up About Mother's Cancer Battle
Harshad Chopda Breaks Down On Lock Upp, Opens Up About Mother's Cancer Battle
Celebrities
‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt
‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt
Celebrities
Influencer Abhinav Bisht, Who Made Viral NEET Protest Reels, Gets Instagram Account Back
Influencer Abhinav Bisht, Who Made Viral NEET Protest Reels, Gets Instagram Account Back
Celebrities
CBFC Trims 8-Second Lip-Lock Scene, Mutes ‘Obscene’ Words In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
CBFC Trims 8-Second Lip-Lock Scene, Mutes ‘Obscene’ Words In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Breaking: Viral Girl Riya Ahir Reports Online Threats, Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Police
Political War Over Student Protest: Opposition Targets Government After Bihar AK-47 Firing Row
Student Tragedy: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Re-Exam Scores Mentioned in Note
Political Update: Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome From BJP MPs After Stepping Down as Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget