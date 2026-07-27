Harshad Chopda emotionally shared his mother's battle with cancer, recalling how he stood by her side and the strength she displayed until her final days.
Explorer
Harshad Chopda Breaks Down On Lock Upp, Opens Up About Mother's Cancer Battle
Harshad Chopda broke down on Lock Upp as he recalled standing beside his mother during her battle with cancer. His emotional confession about trying not to cry and believing she still watches over him touched contestants and viewers alike.
- Harshad Chopda shared his mother's emotional cancer battle on Lock Upp.
- He tearfully recalled supporting her through treatment, seeking pain relief.
- Chopda believes his mother still watches over him, providing guidance.
- Viewers praised his honesty, finding the personal revelation deeply moving.
Frequently Asked Questions
What personal story did Harshad Chopda share on Lock Upp?
How did Harshad support his mother during her illness?
He was present throughout her treatment, trying to protect her from further pain and staying strong during difficult conversations with doctors. He revealed he 'tried not to cry every day'.
What connection does Harshad Chopda still feel with his mother?
Harshad believes his mother is still 'watching over him,' finding comfort and guidance in this connection. He stated, 'I've seen it so many times.'
How did viewers react to Harshad Chopda's emotional revelation?
Viewers praised Harshad for his honesty and openness in sharing such a personal experience on national television. Many appreciated his willingness to speak about grief.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
Harshad Chopda Breaks Down On Lock Upp, Opens Up About Mother's Cancer Battle
Celebrities
‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4 Leaked; Raghav Juyal Roasts Munawar Faruqui, Samay Raina Quips About Alia Bhatt
Celebrities
Influencer Abhinav Bisht, Who Made Viral NEET Protest Reels, Gets Instagram Account Back
Celebrities
CBFC Trims 8-Second Lip-Lock Scene, Mutes ‘Obscene’ Words In ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Advertisement
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karishma Tanna And Other Celebs Turn Heads With Their Breezy Summer Styles In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion