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English NewsEntertainment‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

‘My Efforts Were Genuine’: Dhanush Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Winning 2 National Awards In One Year

Dhanush responded to criticism over his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but urged people to celebrate his achievements instead of overlooking them.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhanush responded to criticism over his 72nd National Film Awards wins.
  • Acknowledging better films, he urged celebrating his genuine award achievements.
  • Dhanush referenced past acclaimed roles that missed awards then.

Dhanush has responded to the criticism surrounding his double win at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he respects differing opinions but believes his achievements deserve to be celebrated rather than dismissed. The actor, who received honours for Raayan and Captain Miller, addressed the controversy during a recent public event, where he reflected on the mixed reactions to his National Award success.

'There Were Better Films, But I Respect The Honour'

Speaking about the criticism, Dhanush acknowledged that many viewers believed other films were more deserving of the award.

"I won the National Award for Raayan. There is no doubt that there were better films. Fans expressed their love for those films, and I respect that," he said.

The actor added that awards do not always arrive when expected. Referring to acclaimed performances in films such as Pudhupettai and Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Dhanush said many had predicted National Award recognition for those roles, but it never happened.

"Some things simply fall into place at the right time. My efforts were genuine, and I have won two National Awards. Don't overlook that celebrate it," he added.

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Why Dhanush Was Trolled

At the 72nd National Film Awards, Raayan, which was directed by Dhanush and featured him in the lead role, won the award for Best Tamil Film, while his performance in Captain Miller earned a Special Mention.

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However, the announcement sparked debate on social media, with several users arguing that Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja and Karthi's Meiyazhagan were more deserving of recognition. The criticism led to widespread trolling, prompting Dhanush to finally respond.

Released in 2024, Raayan emerged as a major commercial success, collecting around Rs 160 crore worldwide. The film remains the highest-grossing release of Dhanush's career and is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Dhanush criticized after the 72nd National Film Awards?

Dhanush faced criticism because many viewers felt other films, like

How did Dhanush respond to the National Award controversy?

He acknowledged that

What awards did Dhanush receive at the 72nd National Film Awards?

Dhanush won the Best Tamil Film award for

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 10:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Criticism Dhanush 72nd National Film Award
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