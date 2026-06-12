Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan Gets Interim Relief As NCDRC Stays Proceedings In 'Misleading' Pan Masala Ad Case

Salman Khan Gets Interim Relief As NCDRC Stays Proceedings In 'Misleading' Pan Masala Ad Case

The NCDRC has stayed proceedings before a District Consumer Commission in a complaint alleging a misleading pan masala advertisement featuring Salman Khan. The matter will be heard next on June 22.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NCDRC stayed district consumer proceedings against actor Salman Khan.
  • Commission questioned district forum's jurisdiction and procedural conduct.
  • Rajasthan High Court also stayed a relevant district commission order.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has secured temporary relief after the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) stayed proceedings pending before a District Consumer Commission in a complaint connected to an allegedly misleading pan masala advertisement. The interim order came during the hearing of an appeal challenging directions issued by a consumer forum in Kota, Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC To Stop Release Of ‘Kala Hiran’ Over Personality Rights

NCDRC Issues Notice, Halts Further Proceedings

The matter was heard by a bench comprising President Justice A P Sahi and member Bharat Kumar Pandya. The commission issued notice to complainant Indra Mohan Singh, also known as Honey, and ordered a stay on further proceedings before the district commission.

In its order dated June 10, the NCDRC stated, "In view of what has been urged and noticed by us hereinabove as also the orders passed by the High Court of Rajasthan, it would be appropriate to issue notice to the respondent no.1/complainant calling upon him to answer this appeal".

Questions Raised Over Jurisdiction And Procedure

While considering the appeal, the commission noted that significant questions had been raised regarding the jurisdiction exercised by the district forum and the manner in which the proceedings were conducted.

According to counsel representing the appellants, the district commission had moved ahead with examining the authenticity of signatures of the parties involved without first deciding whether the complaint itself was maintainable.

Rajasthan High Court Order Also Considered

The NCDRC also referred to an interim order issued by the Rajasthan High Court on May 27. That order had stayed the operation of an earlier direction from the district commission relating to the verification of signatures.

The appellants additionally alleged abuse of process and argued that similar complaints had been initiated before other consumer forums.

As reported by PTI, the commission further observed, "Let a copy of this order be placed on the records of the proceedings before the District commission. Subject to any further orders being passed, further proceedings before the district commission shall remain stayed."

ALSO READ: 'Industry Mai Thoda Pakistan Prem Hai': Kangana Ranaut Links Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Row To Dhurandhar Success

What the Complaint Is About

The case stems from a consumer complaint alleging that a pan masala advertisement featuring Salman Khan and other individuals was misleading.

The matter is scheduled to come up for further hearing before the NCDRC on June 22.

(With inputs from PTI)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent relief has Salman Khan received regarding a consumer complaint?

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has granted Salman Khan temporary relief. It stayed proceedings related to an allegedly misleading pan masala advertisement complaint before a District Consumer Commission.

What was the NCDRC's reason for staying the proceedings?

The NCDRC raised significant questions about the district forum's jurisdiction and procedural conduct. It noted that the district commission had moved ahead without first deciding the complaint's maintainability.

What is the subject of the consumer complaint against Salman Khan?

The complaint alleges that a pan masala advertisement featuring Salman Khan and other individuals was misleading.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Jun 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan NCDRC Consumer Court Salman Khan Pan Masala Ad Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Salman Khan Gets Interim Relief As NCDRC Stays Proceedings In 'Misleading' Pan Masala Ad Case
Salman Khan Gets Interim Relief As NCDRC Stays Proceedings In 'Misleading' Pan Masala Ad Case
Celebrities
‘Sejal Pawar Not Suspended Yet,’ Says KEM Hospital After Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke; Initiates Inquiry
‘Sejal Pawar Not Suspended Yet,’ Says KEM Hospital After Male Cadavers’ Genitals Joke; Initiates Inquiry
Celebrities
'Industry Mai Thoda Pakistan Prem Hai': Kangana Ranaut Links Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Row To Dhurandhar Success
'Industry Mai Thoda Pakistan Prem Hai': Kangana Ranaut Links Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Row To Dhurandhar Success
Celebrities
Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC To Stop Release Of ‘Kala Hiran’ Over Personality Rights
Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC To Stop Release Of ‘Kala Hiran’ Over Personality Rights
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget