Salman Khan Gets Interim Relief As NCDRC Stays Proceedings In 'Misleading' Pan Masala Ad Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCDRC stayed district consumer proceedings against actor Salman Khan.

Commission questioned district forum's jurisdiction and procedural conduct.

Rajasthan High Court also stayed a relevant district commission order.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has secured temporary relief after the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) stayed proceedings pending before a District Consumer Commission in a complaint connected to an allegedly misleading pan masala advertisement. The interim order came during the hearing of an appeal challenging directions issued by a consumer forum in Kota, Rajasthan.

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NCDRC Issues Notice, Halts Further Proceedings

The matter was heard by a bench comprising President Justice A P Sahi and member Bharat Kumar Pandya. The commission issued notice to complainant Indra Mohan Singh, also known as Honey, and ordered a stay on further proceedings before the district commission.

In its order dated June 10, the NCDRC stated, "In view of what has been urged and noticed by us hereinabove as also the orders passed by the High Court of Rajasthan, it would be appropriate to issue notice to the respondent no.1/complainant calling upon him to answer this appeal".

STORY | NCDRC stays proceedings against Salman Khan in 'misleading' pan masala ad case



In a temporary relief for Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has stayed proceedings initiated against him before a District Consumer… pic.twitter.com/XjOYWeRKRZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2026

Questions Raised Over Jurisdiction And Procedure

While considering the appeal, the commission noted that significant questions had been raised regarding the jurisdiction exercised by the district forum and the manner in which the proceedings were conducted.

According to counsel representing the appellants, the district commission had moved ahead with examining the authenticity of signatures of the parties involved without first deciding whether the complaint itself was maintainable.

Rajasthan High Court Order Also Considered

The NCDRC also referred to an interim order issued by the Rajasthan High Court on May 27. That order had stayed the operation of an earlier direction from the district commission relating to the verification of signatures.

The appellants additionally alleged abuse of process and argued that similar complaints had been initiated before other consumer forums.

As reported by PTI, the commission further observed, "Let a copy of this order be placed on the records of the proceedings before the District commission. Subject to any further orders being passed, further proceedings before the district commission shall remain stayed."

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What the Complaint Is About

The case stems from a consumer complaint alleging that a pan masala advertisement featuring Salman Khan and other individuals was misleading.

The matter is scheduled to come up for further hearing before the NCDRC on June 22.

(With inputs from PTI)