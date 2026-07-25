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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai

Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sophie Choudry and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted by paparazzi across Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sophie Choudry and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted by paparazzi across Mumbai.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Bollywood stars step out in style across Bandra, Andheri and airport.

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Avneet Kaur was spotted by paparazzi outside a fitness studio in Bandra, Mumbai, stepping out after a gym session.
Avneet Kaur was spotted by paparazzi outside a fitness studio in Bandra, Mumbai, stepping out after a gym session.
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Indian actress and model Aisha Sharma was spotted by paparazzi outside a luxury salon in Bandra, Mumbai, posing for the cameras after her session.
Indian actress and model Aisha Sharma was spotted by paparazzi outside a luxury salon in Bandra, Mumbai, posing for the cameras after her session.
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Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were spotted in Andheri in a casual outfit. Kriti Karbandha was seen wearing a grey Co-Ord set and Pulkit was wearing a casual tshirt and jeans.
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were spotted in Andheri in a casual outfit. Kriti Karbandha was seen wearing a grey Co-Ord set and Pulkit was wearing a casual tshirt and jeans.
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Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi arriving at the departure terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi arriving at the departure terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
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Singer, actress, and television host Sophie Choudry was spotted by paparazzi out and about in Bandra, Mumbai, stepping out from her vehicle.
Singer, actress, and television host Sophie Choudry was spotted by paparazzi out and about in Bandra, Mumbai, stepping out from her vehicle.
Published at : 25 Jul 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sophie Choudry Arjun Kapoor Pulkit Samrat Bandra Kriti Kharbanda Avneet Kaur Paparazzi MUMBAI Celebrity Spotting Aisha Sharma

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