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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai
Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sophie Choudry and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted by paparazzi across Mumbai.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Bollywood stars step out in style across Bandra, Andheri and airport.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai
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ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Avneet Kaur, Aisha Sharma To Arjun Kapoor: Stars Seen Across Mumbai
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