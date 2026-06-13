Sejal Pawar is a KEM MBBS student. She is facing fresh criticism due to a resurfaced video and earlier remarks made during a crowdwork show, which triggered widespread backlash.
Sejal Pawar's Old Video Goes Viral Amid Cadaver Row; Calls KEM Faculty 'Toxic', Batchmates 'Ugly': WATCH
A video of Sejal Pawar has resurfaced amid the Pranit More cadaver row, showing her describing KEM faculty as “toxic” and batchmates as “ugly”. The clip has reignited debate across social media.
- Sejal Pawar's resurfaced video drew fresh college criticism.
- Pawar called students
- Prior cadaver remarks controversy heightened recent public attention.
- KEM Hospital placed Pawar on forced leave for inquiry.
A resurfaced video of Sejal Pawar has once again pushed the KEM MBBS student into spotlight. The clip, which predates the ongoing Pranit More controversy, is now circulating widely across social media platforms and drawing fresh criticism over comments she made about her medical college, faculty members and fellow students.
The renewed attention comes at a time when Pawar is already facing intense scrutiny over remarks made during comedian Pranit More’s crowdwork show, where comments involving a male cadaver triggered widespread backlash online.
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Resurfaced Clip Sparks Fresh Debate
The viral video features Pawar participating in a rapid-fire style social media segment in which she is asked to describe her college without revealing its name.
During the interaction, she is asked what the institution is known for. In response, she says, "We're famous for cutting dead bodies."
The conversation then turns to dating within the college. Asked whether she would date someone from the institution.
Pawar replies, "No. They're very ugly."
When questioned about a red flag associated with the college, she responds saying, "Toxic faculty."
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Why The Video Is Going Viral Now
The resurfaced footage comes amid heightened public attention surrounding Pawar following her appearance on Pranit More’s show.
As discussions around her earlier remarks continue, social media users have begun digging up past clips, leading to renewed conversations across X, Instagram and Reddit. The latest video has divided opinion, with some viewing the comments as casual humour while others have criticised them as inappropriate and unprofessional.
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Sejal Pawar Placed On Forced Leave
The fresh controversy follows action taken by KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College after Pawar’s comments regarding a male cadaver went viral.
Pawar, a medical student associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College, was placed on a 15-day forced leave and barred from entering the hospital campus, medical college and hostel premises while an inquiry into the matter is underway.
The restriction has been described as an interim measure as a five-member committee examines the issue and prepares its findings.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Sejal Pawar and why is she currently in the news?
What comments did Sejal Pawar make in the recently resurfaced video?
In the video, Pawar stated her college's faculty is 'toxic'.
Why has an old video of Sejal Pawar resurfaced and gone viral now?
The video resurfaced due to increased public attention on Pawar after her appearance on Pranit More’s show. Social media users began searching for and sharing her past clips.
What actions were taken against Sejal Pawar following her earlier controversial comments?
KEM Hospital placed Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave and barred her from campus. This interim measure is part of an ongoing inquiry into her remarks.