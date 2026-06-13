Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sejal Pawar's resurfaced video drew fresh college criticism.

Pawar called students

Prior cadaver remarks controversy heightened recent public attention.

KEM Hospital placed Pawar on forced leave for inquiry.

A resurfaced video of Sejal Pawar has once again pushed the KEM MBBS student into spotlight. The clip, which predates the ongoing Pranit More controversy, is now circulating widely across social media platforms and drawing fresh criticism over comments she made about her medical college, faculty members and fellow students.

The renewed attention comes at a time when Pawar is already facing intense scrutiny over remarks made during comedian Pranit More’s crowdwork show, where comments involving a male cadaver triggered widespread backlash online.

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Resurfaced Clip Sparks Fresh Debate

The viral video features Pawar participating in a rapid-fire style social media segment in which she is asked to describe her college without revealing its name.

During the interaction, she is asked what the institution is known for. In response, she says, "We're famous for cutting dead bodies."

The conversation then turns to dating within the college. Asked whether she would date someone from the institution.

Pawar replies, "No. They're very ugly."

When questioned about a red flag associated with the college, she responds saying, "Toxic faculty."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golgaffe (@golgaffe)

Why The Video Is Going Viral Now

The resurfaced footage comes amid heightened public attention surrounding Pawar following her appearance on Pranit More’s show.

As discussions around her earlier remarks continue, social media users have begun digging up past clips, leading to renewed conversations across X, Instagram and Reddit. The latest video has divided opinion, with some viewing the comments as casual humour while others have criticised them as inappropriate and unprofessional.

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Sejal Pawar Placed On Forced Leave

The fresh controversy follows action taken by KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College after Pawar’s comments regarding a male cadaver went viral.

Pawar, a medical student associated with Mumbai's KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College, was placed on a 15-day forced leave and barred from entering the hospital campus, medical college and hostel premises while an inquiry into the matter is underway.

The restriction has been described as an interim measure as a five-member committee examines the issue and prepares its findings.