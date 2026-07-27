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English NewsNewsWorld'Will Return To Strong Military Action If Iran Talks Fail': Trump Warns

'Will Return To Strong Military Action If Iran Talks Fail': Trump Warns

Trump paused US strikes on Iran to give diplomacy another chance but warned military action would resume if talks fail. Iran rejected US pressure, insisting only Tehran decides on war and peace.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 10:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump paused Iran strikes, warns of military action if talks fail.
  • Diplomacy progressing but President set a short deadline for breakthrough.
  • Mediators urged pause for negotiations on nuclear deal and Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said he decided to pause military strikes on Iran to give diplomacy another opportunity, but warned that the United States could resume expanded military action if the ongoing negotiations fail.

In an interview with Axios on Monday, Trump said discussions with Iran were progressing but stressed that Washington would not wait indefinitely for a breakthrough.

"We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don't work out, we will go back to very strong military action," Trump said.

When asked how long he was willing to give diplomacy, the US President replied, "Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all."

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Trump Halts Iran Strikes For Fresh Peace Talks

According to Trump, he decided to halt the strikes on Friday after countries mediating the talks urged him to allow negotiations another chance.

"All of the people that deal with Iran asked me: 'Don't fire," Trump said, adding that he believes Iran wants to reach an agreement.

The current negotiations are focused on securing a new deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and revive discussions on a comprehensive nuclear agreement. The talks are primarily being conducted between Iran and Oman, with Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner also playing active roles.

'Nothing Gained, Nothing Lost'

Explaining his decision to pause military operations, Trump said, "Nothing gained, nothing lost," while noting that oil prices had fallen and stock markets had risen following the suspension of strikes.

Trump is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, where Iran is expected to dominate discussions.

"I am going to talk to Bibi about the fact that if I weren't president, Iran would have had nuclear weapons by now and Israel would have been destroyed," Trump said.

Iran Rejects US Pressure

Trump's remarks came just hours after Iran asserted that decisions on war and diplomacy would be made solely by Tehran, rejecting any suggestion that Washington could dictate its course of action.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed the notion that the US could influence Iran's decisions on conflict or negotiations.

"We have never allowed, and we will never allow, the United States to determine when there is war or peace. We will defend ourselves whenever our interests require it and whenever circumstances demand it. Whenever we believe diplomacy serves our national interests, we will certainly use it," Baghaei said.

He also denied reports claiming Iran had sought to resume direct talks with Washington, insisting that all communication between the two countries continues only through intermediaries.

"Reports that Iran requested negotiations with the US are fabricated," he said. "This is not in our DNA."

Gulf Tensions Remain High

The diplomatic efforts come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it intercepted drones targeting petroleum facilities in its eastern province and Riyadh, alleging they had been launched from Iraq by Iran-backed militias. Riyadh said it reserved the right to respond.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for attacks on oil transit facilities linked to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Yanbu, describing them as retaliation for alleged Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace.

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Jordan said it had shot down two drones, while Iraqi security officials reported multiple drone attacks targeting camps housing Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq.

The incidents came just two days after Trump unexpectedly suspended the US air campaign against Iran.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did President Trump pause military strikes on Iran?

President Trump decided to pause military strikes to allow diplomacy another opportunity. He was urged by countries mediating the talks to permit negotiations another chance.

What is the primary focus of the current negotiations with Iran?

The current negotiations aim to secure a new deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. They also seek to revive discussions on a comprehensive nuclear agreement.

What are the conditions for the US to resume military action against Iran?

The US could resume expanded military action if the ongoing negotiations fail. President Trump stated he would not wait indefinitely for a breakthrough.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 09:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Breaking News ABP Live Donald Trump. US Iran War LIVE Updates Iran Talks US IRan War
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