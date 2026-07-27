President Trump decided to pause military strikes to allow diplomacy another opportunity. He was urged by countries mediating the talks to permit negotiations another chance.
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'Will Return To Strong Military Action If Iran Talks Fail': Trump Warns
Trump paused US strikes on Iran to give diplomacy another chance but warned military action would resume if talks fail. Iran rejected US pressure, insisting only Tehran decides on war and peace.
- Trump paused Iran strikes, warns of military action if talks fail.
- Diplomacy progressing but President set a short deadline for breakthrough.
- Mediators urged pause for negotiations on nuclear deal and Hormuz.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did President Trump pause military strikes on Iran?
What is the primary focus of the current negotiations with Iran?
The current negotiations aim to secure a new deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. They also seek to revive discussions on a comprehensive nuclear agreement.
What are the conditions for the US to resume military action against Iran?
The US could resume expanded military action if the ongoing negotiations fail. President Trump stated he would not wait indefinitely for a breakthrough.
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