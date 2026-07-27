India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldFrance, Spain Battle Massive Wildfires As Thousands Evacuated, Macron Holds Crisis Meeting

France, Spain Battle Massive Wildfires As Thousands Evacuated, Macron Holds Crisis Meeting

As France and Spain battle some of their worst wildfires in years, the French government is holding a crisis meeting. A fire-generated storm cloud over France has added to fears of more outbreaks.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • French President convened meeting as wildfires destroyed homes.
  • France witnessed a rare pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a national first.
  • Spain battles 'monster' wildfires, prompting 75,000 evacuations.

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

French President Emmanuel Macron convened an interministerial crisis meeting on Monday morning as fires continued to burn across several parts of the country, the Elysee Palace said.

Both France and Spain are continuing to battle vast wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes, forced mass evacuations and generated extreme weather conditions.

What do we know about the fires in France?

In the particularly hard-hit southwestern Gironde region, fire has destroyed 240 homes since Wednesday. Around 170 properties were damaged in the municipality of Le Porge alone, deputy mayor Jean Lajzerowicz told the AFP news agency.

The blaze has injured 84 firefighters. Some 2,500 firefighters, 1,500 military personnel and 1,200 police officers and gendarmes have been deployed.

The CFDT firefighters' union said personnel were being sent into dangerous conditions without sufficient protection from carcinogenic smoke and particles. It called for new filtering hoods to be issued more widely and said at least four firefighters had required treatment in hyperbaric chambers after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire also produced a pyrocumulonimbus, a towering fire-generated cloud that can ignite further blazes, creating its own winds, lightning and, in some cases, tornadoes.

France's national firefighters federation said the phenomenon had never previously been recorded in the country.

The wildfires around Bordeaux in southwestern France have dealt a sudden blow to an already struggling region, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said on Monday.

'Monster' fire takes toll on Spain

In neighboring Spain, national civil protection chief Virginia Barcones described the fire around the city of Avila as a "monster."

"We are dealing with a perimeter of 280 kilometers encompassing 77,000 hectares," Barcones told state broadcaster TVE on Sunday.

Around 75,000 people have been evacuated from the Madrid region, Avila, Toledo, and Castellon in the eastern Valencia region.

Authorities said on Monday that the fires were "not yet under control," although they planned to reopen a campsite from which 4,500 people had been evacuated and allow some elderly residents to return home in another area if conditions permitted.

Winds were pushing fires near Madrid southward and away from the capital for the time being, but were forcing further evacuations from villages in their path.

A fire near Valencia killed one person on Saturday, the only civilian death reported so far. Two firefighters died near Bordeaux in France last Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the impact of the wildfires in France, particularly in the Gironde region?

In France's Gironde region, 240 homes have been destroyed, and 170 damaged in Le Porge. The blazes have also injured 84 firefighters and caused the deaths of two near Bordeaux.

What unusual weather phenomenon has been observed due to the fires in France?

The fires produced a pyrocumulonimbus, a towering fire-generated cloud that can create its own winds and ignite further blazes. This phenomenon had never been recorded in France before.

What is the current situation regarding the wildfires in Spain?

Fires in Spain are not yet under control, with one near Avila encompassing 77,000 hectares. Around 75,000 people have been evacuated from areas including Madrid, Avila, and Valencia.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 27 Jul 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
France Wildfires Spain Wildfire Crisis Europe Forest Fires Bordeaux Fire Mass Evacuations Gironde Wildfire Extreme Weather Europe
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France, Spain Battle Massive Wildfires As Thousands Evacuated, Macron Holds Crisis Meeting
France, Spain Battle Massive Wildfires, Macron Holds Crisis Meeting
World
Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After Van Ramming Kills 1, 29 Injured
Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After Van Ramming Kills 1, 29 Injured
World
Communal Clash Erupts In Nepal's India-Bordering Sunsari; 1 Killed, Restrictive Orders Imposed
Communal Clash Erupts In Nepal's India-Bordering Sunsari; 1 Killed, Restrictive Orders Imposed
World
Greta Thunberg Joins CJP Protest In London: ‘Indian Student Protest Made Us Proud’
Greta Thunberg Joins CJP Protest In London: ‘Indian Student Protest Made Us Proud’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Breaking: Viral Girl Riya Ahir Reports Online Threats, Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Police
Political War Over Student Protest: Opposition Targets Government After Bihar AK-47 Firing Row
Student Tragedy: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Re-Exam Scores Mentioned in Note
Political Update: Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome From BJP MPs After Stepping Down as Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget