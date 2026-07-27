She criticised both the BJP and Congress for resorting to branding and labelling during their protest instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue.
Explorer
'India Needs A Change In Political Culture': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Hits Out At BJP, Congress
Sonam Wangchuk's wife Geetanjali Angmo accused both the BJP and Congress of branding and trolling them, saying India needs a political culture based on dialogue, truth and respect for dissent.
- Wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk criticised BJP, Congress.
- Angmo alleged both parties used branding instead of dialogue.
- She noted BJP called them 'anti-national', Congress 'Sanghis'.
- Angmo called for change in India's political culture.
Before You Go
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Geetanjali J. Angmo's primary criticism?
Why did Sonam Wangchuk observe a hunger strike?
Sonam Wangchuk went on a 26-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak issue.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
'India Needs A Change In Political Culture': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Hits Out At BJP, Congress
India
Rijiju Slams Congress; Speaker Ends Deadlock, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Up Tuesday
News
Vikram Misri Meets China's Vice Foreign Minister, Reviews India-China Relations
World
PoK Unrest: Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On March To Muzaffarabad, 11 Dead
Advertisement
India
8 Photos
Northeast Flood: Over 1.38 Lakh Affected In Arunachal-Assam, 5 Dead; Centre Takes Big Action
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion