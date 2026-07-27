'India Needs A Change In Political Culture': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Hits Out At BJP, Congress

Geetanjali J. Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who observed a 26-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue, on Monday criticised both the BJP and the Congress over the political attacks directed at them during the course of the protest.

In a post on X, Angmo tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleging that both parties had resorted to branding and labelling instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue.

What Did Geetanjali Angmo Say?

In her post, Angmo claimed that when Sonam Wangchuk was taken into custody during the protest, the BJP's IT cell labelled them "anti-national", a "Chinese agent", and accused them of receiving foreign funding, among other allegations.

She further said that after they described the Congress protest outside the Prime Minister's residence as "performative", Congress supporters began branding them as "Sanghis", RSS sympathisers and BJP supporters.

'India Needs A Change In Political Culture'

Calling for a shift in the country's political discourse, Angmo said the problem was not limited to any one political party.

"Different flags, but the same method. This sickness has spread across our entire political culture. India does not just need a change of government; it needs a change in the way politics is conducted," she wrote.

She said India needs a political culture where disagreements are addressed through dialogue rather than abuse, where patriotism is measured by honesty rather than party affiliation, and where truth is valued above loyalty to political camps.

Remarks During Jantar Mantar Protest

During the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk remained on a 26-day hunger strike in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. Throughout the agitation, several political remarks and allegations were made against the activist.