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English NewsNewsIndiaRijiju Slams Congress; Speaker Ends Deadlock, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Up Tomorrow

Rijiju Slams Congress; Speaker Ends Deadlock, Anti-Paper Leak Bill Up Tomorrow

Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of blocking debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill despite demanding NEET discussions. After Speaker Om Birla's intervention, the Bill will be debated on Tuesday.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rijiju criticized opposition for disrupting key anti-leak bill debate.
  • He urged Congress to discuss bill concerning students' future.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing them of disrupting proceedings despite repeatedly demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak and examination reforms.

As the government sought to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Rijiju said the Opposition was contradicting its own stand by refusing to participate in the debate.

Addressing the House, Rijiju said he had expected senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, to persuade party MPs to join the discussion on a Bill that directly concerns the future of students.

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"I had high hopes this morning that Kharge ji would at least counsel his Congress MPs. For a long time, they have been insisting on the need to discuss the NEET paper leak and the future of our students. We have brought such an important Bill, appealed to the Congress yesterday and again this morning, yet they remain unwilling to cooperate," he said.

The minister accused the Congress of making contradictory claims by alleging outside Parliament that it was not being allowed to speak, while refusing to participate in the debate inside the House.

"Outside, Congress members claim they are not being allowed to speak in Parliament. Here, we are earnestly requesting them to participate in the discussion, but they are refusing. What kind of approach is this? We are humbly requesting you to speak, yet you are not allowing the proceedings to continue," Rijiju said.

Emphasising the significance of the legislation, he said the country was closely watching the debate.

"The youth of the country are watching. Everyone wants to hear the discussion on this Bill. We have already submitted the list of speakers for the Lok Sabha, yet your Congress members are creating disruptions there as well. This is not right. If you continue to behave in this manner, you will have to answer to the public," he added.

Rijiju further noted that MPs from both the treasury and Opposition benches had prepared for the debate, with several Opposition members even submitting amendments to the proposed legislation.

"All the members have come prepared, and several members from the Opposition have also submitted amendments. This is an important Bill for the lives of children, youth and students. Yet the Congress party and some of its allies are deliberately preventing a discussion," he said.

In a direct appeal to Congress MPs, Rijiju urged them to set aside disruptions and participate in the debate.

"Initially, they insisted there should be a discussion because the matter concerns examinations and the welfare of children. Now that such a significant Bill has been brought forward and time has been allocated, they are still behaving in this manner. I urge my colleagues in the Congress party: please do not do this. Your image has already suffered greatly; do not engage in actions that will bring further disrepute to your party. Stand united and participate in the discussion on this important Bill, which aims to improve the lives of our youth and students," he said.

Speaker Om Birla's Intervention Breaks Deadlock

The impasse was resolved after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to all parties, stressing that the issue concerns millions of students, youth and the transparency of competitive examinations.

Following his appeal, Birla personally held discussions with floor leaders of various political parties. The consultations resulted in a consensus between the government and the Opposition to begin a detailed debate on the Bill on Tuesday.

The agreement is being seen as a positive step towards restoring dialogue and consensus in Parliament on a matter of national importance.

Discussion On Anti-Paper Leak Bill On Tuesday

The proposed legislation seeks to crack down on paper leaks, organised examination rackets, cheating and other unfair practices in public examinations.

During Tuesday's debate, members from different parties are expected to move amendments and offer suggestions on various provisions of the Bill. The government will respond to the debate before seeking the House's approval for the legislation.

The Speaker's intervention has been viewed as reinforcing the parliamentary tradition of resolving differences through dialogue and ensuring detailed discussion on issues of national significance.

Also Read: Who Cleared AK-47 Firing During Bihar Protest? Constable's Suspension Raises Big Questions

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Union Minister Jitendra Singh following weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. Treasury bench members welcomed its introduction by thumping desks in support. Although the Speaker had fixed 1 pm as the deadline for submitting amendments, the debate could not take place on Monday because of disruptions by the Opposition.

Before You Go

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did disruptions occur in the Lok Sabha on Monday?

The Congress and its allies disrupted proceedings, refusing to participate in the debate on the Public Examinations Bill. This happened despite their prior demands for a discussion on examination reforms and the NEET paper leak.

What is the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill about?

The Bill aims to crack down on paper leaks, organized examination rackets, cheating, and other unfair practices in public examinations. It was introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

When will the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill take place?

The debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill is scheduled for Tuesday. This consensus was reached after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's intervention and discussions with party leaders.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Paper Leak Anti Paper Leak Monsoon Parliament Session Monsoon Parliament Session
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