Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Riteish Deshmukh firmly rejected a reporter's controversial question.

Reporter asked about Salman, Sanjay Dutt's 'lock up' experience.

Deshmukh clarified his host role, not responsible for inmates.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premieres June 27, 2026.

The launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai generated plenty of excitement ahead of its Netflix debut, but one exchange between actor-host Riteish Deshmukh and a reporter quickly became the talking point of the event. During a media interaction, Riteish was asked a question involving close friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and his reaction made it clear he was not impressed.

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Riteish Deshmukh Rejects Controversial Question

On Monday, Riteish Deshmukh attended the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa alongside Farah Khan, producer Ekta Kapoor and Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India.

During the question-and-answer session, a reporter referred to Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s past legal cases and asked whether the two actors should be invited to participate in the reality show because they had experience of being in a “lock up”.

The reporter asked, “Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are your closest friends. Both have a lot of experience of lock up. So, would you like to get them in Netflix’s Lock Upp? And how would you punish them?”

The remark immediately appeared to upset Riteish, who declined to entertain the question.

Responding firmly, he said, “Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga (First of all, I don't think I'd like to dignify your question by answering it).”

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Riteish Clarifies His Role On The Show

The matter did not end there. When the actor was asked once again whether he would consider inviting Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt onto the programme, Riteish reiterated that contestant selection is not part of his responsibilities.

Explaining his position as host, he said, “I’ll not bring them as my duty is to host. And as a host, I don’t know about the inmates that would appear on the show. Jo bhi guests aate hai Lock Upp mein, unse hum baat karte hai (We speak to every guest who comes on Lock Upp).”

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What To Expect From Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

The upcoming season marks a major change for the reality franchise. While the first edition was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the new season will be fronted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The show will place 14 celebrity contestants inside a tightly controlled environment where they will face intense tasks, shifting alliances and constant scrutiny. With limited comforts and no access to the outside world, participants will be forced to navigate challenges that could alter the course of the game at any moment.

At the Mumbai launch event, actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant, followed by Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2026.