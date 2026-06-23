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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'I’ll Not Bring Them As My Duty Is To Host’: Riteish Deshmukh Hits Back At Controversial Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question At Lock Upp Launch

'I’ll Not Bring Them As My Duty Is To Host’: Riteish Deshmukh Hits Back At Controversial Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question At Lock Upp Launch

Riteish Deshmukh strongly responded to a reporter’s question about inviting Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Here's what happened at the Netflix launch event.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riteish Deshmukh firmly rejected a reporter's controversial question.
  • Reporter asked about Salman, Sanjay Dutt's 'lock up' experience.
  • Deshmukh clarified his host role, not responsible for inmates.
  • Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premieres June 27, 2026.

The launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai generated plenty of excitement ahead of its Netflix debut, but one exchange between actor-host Riteish Deshmukh and a reporter quickly became the talking point of the event. During a media interaction, Riteish was asked a question involving close friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, and his reaction made it clear he was not impressed.

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Riteish Deshmukh Rejects Controversial Question

On Monday, Riteish Deshmukh attended the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa alongside Farah Khan, producer Ekta Kapoor and Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India.

During the question-and-answer session, a reporter referred to Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s past legal cases and asked whether the two actors should be invited to participate in the reality show because they had experience of being in a “lock up”.

The reporter asked, “Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are your closest friends. Both have a lot of experience of lock up. So, would you like to get them in Netflix’s Lock Upp? And how would you punish them?”

The remark immediately appeared to upset Riteish, who declined to entertain the question.

Responding firmly, he said, “Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga (First of all, I don't think I'd like to dignify your question by answering it).”

 
 
 
 
 
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Riteish Clarifies His Role On The Show

The matter did not end there. When the actor was asked once again whether he would consider inviting Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt onto the programme, Riteish reiterated that contestant selection is not part of his responsibilities.

Explaining his position as host, he said, “I’ll not bring them as my duty is to host. And as a host, I don’t know about the inmates that would appear on the show. Jo bhi guests aate hai Lock Upp mein, unse hum baat karte hai (We speak to every guest who comes on Lock Upp).”

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena Join Netflix Show

What To Expect From Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

The upcoming season marks a major change for the reality franchise. While the first edition was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the new season will be fronted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The show will place 14 celebrity contestants inside a tightly controlled environment where they will face intense tasks, shifting alliances and constant scrutiny. With limited comforts and no access to the outside world, participants will be forced to navigate challenges that could alter the course of the game at any moment.

At the Mumbai launch event, actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant, followed by Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2026.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial question was asked to Riteish Deshmukh at the Lock Upp launch?

A reporter asked if Riteish would invite Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to the show due to their past legal experiences. Riteish expressed his displeasure and refused to dignify the question.

What is Riteish Deshmukh's role on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

Riteish Deshmukh is a host for the upcoming season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. He clarified that contestant selection is not part of his responsibilities.

Who will host the new season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

The new season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. This marks a change from the first edition, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

When will Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa premiere?

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2026. It will feature 14 celebrity contestants in a tightly controlled environment.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Riteish Deshmukh Sanjay Dutt Salman Khan ENtertainment News Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa
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