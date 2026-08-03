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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Screening Turns Ugly As Moviegoers Throw Punches Over Spoilers: WATCH

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Screening Turns Ugly As Moviegoers Throw Punches Over Spoilers: WATCH

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in theatres on July 30 and has reportedly grossed Rs 8,850 crore worldwide.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spider-Man screening turned chaotic over moviegoer's plot spoilers.
  • Frustrated audience members reportedly confronted and physically attacked spoiler.
  • Viral video shows heated cinema altercation following storyline revelations.

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly turned chaotic after a moviegoer allegedly kept revealing key scenes to a friend seated beside him. The spoilers reportedly frustrated a group of fellow moviegoers, eventually leading to a heated confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Screening Turns Chaotic

The now-viral video shows a group of people confronting and physically attacking a man inside a cinema hall. In the clip, they can be seen grabbing him by his collar and hitting him with punches and slaps.

According to a News18 report based on a viral account of the incident, four friends were watching the film when the man seated nearby allegedly began revealing major plot points to his friend before they appeared on screen.

ALSO READ| Spider-Man Brand New Day Leaks On X Days After Release As Film Crosses Rs 250 Cr In India

The group reportedly confronted him and asked him to stop discussing the storyline. However, the disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument, which eventually turned physical.

About ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker’s story following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the world having forgotten Peter’s identity as Spider-Man, the film explores the emotional consequences of his past while introducing a new chapter in his journey.

ALSO READ| Karan Aujla Sponsors Maldives Tickets For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Couple Buried In Rs 12 Lakh Debt

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film was released on July 30.

According to the figures provided, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded worldwide gross collections of Rs 8,850 crore, including Rs 306.37 crore in India and Rs 5,460 crore overseas, with net collections of Rs 256.20 crore across 69,906 shows.

The film has also reportedly been leaked online, with unauthorised copies circulating across social media platforms.

DISCLAIMER: ABP Live English does not endorse or encourage the downloading, sharing or distribution of pirated or unauthorised copies of any film or content. Readers are advised to watch films only through legal and authorised platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the chaotic screening of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?

A moviegoer allegedly spoiled key scenes to a friend, frustrating fellow viewers. This led to a heated confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation, which was captured in a viral video.

What is the plot of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'?

The film continues Peter Parker's story after 'No Way Home'. It explores the emotional consequences of the world having forgotten his identity as Spider-Man, starting a new chapter in his journey.

When was 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' released and who directed it?

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' was released on July 30. The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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