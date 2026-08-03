‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Screening Turns Ugly As Moviegoers Throw Punches Over Spoilers: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spider-Man screening turned chaotic over moviegoer's plot spoilers.

Frustrated audience members reportedly confronted and physically attacked spoiler.

Viral video shows heated cinema altercation following storyline revelations.

A screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly turned chaotic after a moviegoer allegedly kept revealing key scenes to a friend seated beside him. The spoilers reportedly frustrated a group of fellow moviegoers, eventually leading to a heated confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Screening Turns Chaotic

The now-viral video shows a group of people confronting and physically attacking a man inside a cinema hall. In the clip, they can be seen grabbing him by his collar and hitting him with punches and slaps.

According to a News18 report based on a viral account of the incident, four friends were watching the film when the man seated nearby allegedly began revealing major plot points to his friend before they appeared on screen.

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The group reportedly confronted him and asked him to stop discussing the storyline. However, the disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument, which eventually turned physical.

🚨MURDER AT SPIDER MAN: BRAND NEW DAY 2026 ON PREMIERE DAY!



Group of friends went to the cinema excited to watch the newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



A guy sitting next to them had already seen the movie and was watching it again with his female friend. Throughout the… https://t.co/bV1hHC7hJR pic.twitter.com/TBcTSeJ0vI — Miraqle (@0xMiraqle) August 2, 2026

About ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues Peter Parker’s story following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the world having forgotten Peter’s identity as Spider-Man, the film explores the emotional consequences of his past while introducing a new chapter in his journey.

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Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film was released on July 30.

According to the figures provided, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded worldwide gross collections of Rs 8,850 crore, including Rs 306.37 crore in India and Rs 5,460 crore overseas, with net collections of Rs 256.20 crore across 69,906 shows.

The film has also reportedly been leaked online, with unauthorised copies circulating across social media platforms.

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