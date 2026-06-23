Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pregnancy Confirmed By Maa Inti Bangaaram Director Nandini Reddy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speculation about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pregnancy began after her event.

Director Nandini Reddy commented on actress's pregnancy amid film's success.

Samantha and husband haven't confirmed; her film is performing strongly.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a remarkable phase in both her personal and professional life. While her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, continues to perform strongly at the box office, fresh comments from director Nandini Reddy have added fuel to ongoing discussions surrounding the actress' reported pregnancy.

The filmmaker's remarks arrived shortly after social media users began speculating that Samantha could be expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

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Nandini Reddy's Comments Spark Fresh Attention

Speaking about Samantha during the celebrations surrounding Maa Inti Bangaaram, director Nandini Reddy reportedly told Cinema Express, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success.”

The director also reportedly described Samantha's appearance at the film's success event as a "conscious choice", a statement that further intensified online conversations.

Neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has publicly addressed the reports so far.

Success Meet Appearance Led To Speculation

Talk surrounding Samantha's pregnancy began after she attended a celebratory gathering for Maa Inti Bangaaram alongside Raj and members of the film's team.

Wearing a casual T-shirt and jeans, the actress was seen interacting with colleagues and marking the film's strong performance. Soon afterwards, photographs and videos from the event spread across social media, with many users claiming they noticed what appeared to be a baby bump.

The discussion quickly gained momentum online, leading to widespread speculation about whether the actress was preparing to welcome her first child.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Continues Strong Run

Alongside the personal headlines, Samantha has plenty to celebrate professionally.

According to Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram continued its impressive run at the box office on Day 4, earning Rs 4.10 crore net from 2,768 shows across India. With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to Rs 27.20 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 31.44 crore.

The film also maintained a steady performance overseas, adding Rs 1 crore gross on its fourth day. Its international earnings have now reached Rs 14.60 crore gross. Combining domestic and overseas revenues, Maa Inti Bangaaram has amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 46.04 crore so far.