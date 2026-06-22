Lock Upp Season 2 is set to premiere on June 27. The entire season will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.
Lock Upp 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena Join Netflix Show
Lock Upp Season 2 is set for its Netflix premiere on June 27 with a fresh contestant line-up and new hosts. Names like Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi have already fuelled major buzz.
- Lock Upp Season 2 premieres June 27 on Netflix.
- Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh to host the reality show.
- Ram Kapoor, Madhuri Grover, Shivangi Joshi among contestants.
Lock Upp is returning with a fresh season, bigger names, and a new platform. Season 2 of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show will premiere on Netflix on June 27, bringing another round of intense drama, survival challenges, and unexpected twists. The latest season has already generated strong buzz, especially around its contestant line-up. Several prominent names from television and reality entertainment have now been confirmed, raising excitement among viewers. With Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh stepping in as hosts, the show promises a fresh dynamic. As anticipation builds, fans are keen to see who thrives in this high-pressure competition this season.
Lock Upp 2 Premiere
Lock Upp Season 2 is all set to premiere on June 27 with a grand opening episode on Netflix. Unlike the first season, which streamed on JioCinema, the new season shifts to a different platform with an expanded scale. The six-week reality show will once again test contestants in a challenging confinement-based format.
Confirmed Contestants
The contestant list for Lock Upp 2 is already drawing major attention. Several popular personalities from television and reality entertainment have reportedly been confirmed. Names creating the most buzz include Ram Kapoor, Pamela Serena, Harshad Chopda, Sunita Ahuja, and Shivangi Joshi, all of whom bring strong fan bases and distinct personalities.
Reality Stars And Fresh Faces Enter
The upcoming season will also feature familiar reality TV faces. Akanksha Khanna and Akanksha Choudhury, known for Splitsvilla 15, are among the confirmed contestants. Another surprising addition is Madhuri Grover, wife of Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, whose entry has sparked fresh curiosity around the season. More celebrity names are expected to be announced soon.
New Hosts For Season 2
One of the biggest changes this season is the hosting line-up. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will lead the show, replacing Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the debut season. Their presence is expected to bring a different energy and style to the reality series.
What To Expect
Lock Upp remains centred around a survival-based format where contestants live together in a jail-like environment while competing through mental and emotional challenges. The first season gained huge traction for its controversies, confrontations, and dramatic revelations, making Season 2 one of the most anticipated reality shows of the year.
With a fresh set of contestants, new hosts, and Netflix backing the second season, Lock Upp 2 is gearing up for a high-voltage return. All eyes are now on the contestants as the countdown to the premiere begins.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will Lock Upp Season 2 premiere?
Who are the new hosts for Lock Upp Season 2?
Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will host Lock Upp Season 2. They are taking over from Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the debut season.
Which prominent contestants are confirmed for Lock Upp Season 2?
Confirmed contestants include Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Khanna, and Madhuri Grover. More celebrity names are expected to be announced.
What is the basic format of the Lock Upp reality show?
Lock Upp is a six-week reality show where contestants are confined to a jail-like environment. They face mental and emotional challenges in a survival-based format.