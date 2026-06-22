Lock Upp 2 Contestants Revealed: Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena Join Netflix Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lock Upp Season 2 premieres June 27 on Netflix.

Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh to host the reality show.

Ram Kapoor, Madhuri Grover, Shivangi Joshi among contestants.

Lock Upp is returning with a fresh season, bigger names, and a new platform. Season 2 of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show will premiere on Netflix on June 27, bringing another round of intense drama, survival challenges, and unexpected twists. The latest season has already generated strong buzz, especially around its contestant line-up. Several prominent names from television and reality entertainment have now been confirmed, raising excitement among viewers. With Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh stepping in as hosts, the show promises a fresh dynamic. As anticipation builds, fans are keen to see who thrives in this high-pressure competition this season.

Lock Upp 2 Premiere

Lock Upp Season 2 is all set to premiere on June 27 with a grand opening episode on Netflix. Unlike the first season, which streamed on JioCinema, the new season shifts to a different platform with an expanded scale. The six-week reality show will once again test contestants in a challenging confinement-based format.

Confirmed Contestants

The contestant list for Lock Upp 2 is already drawing major attention. Several popular personalities from television and reality entertainment have reportedly been confirmed. Names creating the most buzz include Ram Kapoor, Pamela Serena, Harshad Chopda, Sunita Ahuja, and Shivangi Joshi, all of whom bring strong fan bases and distinct personalities.

Reality Stars And Fresh Faces Enter

The upcoming season will also feature familiar reality TV faces. Akanksha Khanna and Akanksha Choudhury, known for Splitsvilla 15, are among the confirmed contestants. Another surprising addition is Madhuri Grover, wife of Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, whose entry has sparked fresh curiosity around the season. More celebrity names are expected to be announced soon.

New Hosts For Season 2

One of the biggest changes this season is the hosting line-up. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will lead the show, replacing Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the debut season. Their presence is expected to bring a different energy and style to the reality series.

What To Expect

Lock Upp remains centred around a survival-based format where contestants live together in a jail-like environment while competing through mental and emotional challenges. The first season gained huge traction for its controversies, confrontations, and dramatic revelations, making Season 2 one of the most anticipated reality shows of the year.

With a fresh set of contestants, new hosts, and Netflix backing the second season, Lock Upp 2 is gearing up for a high-voltage return. All eyes are now on the contestants as the countdown to the premiere begins.