Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut denied liking a viral post against Sonakshi Sinha.

She criticized an unnamed actress's fashion and public conduct.

Social media users widely linked Kangana's remarks to Sonakshi Sinha.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to social media claims that she liked a viral post allegedly aimed at Sonakshi Sinha over her silence on Jharkhand protest. The speculation gained momentum online after a post criticising the actor began circulating widely prompting Kangana to issue a clarification through her Instagram Stories. While denying the claims, she also shared a message that many social media users believe was directed at Sonakshi, although she did not mention anyone by name.

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Kangana Denies Liking The Viral Post

Addressing the speculation, Kangana uploaded a screenshot of the original post to her Instagram Stories. Although she did not identify any actor by name, she dismissed the reports suggesting she had liked it.

She wrote, "There are many fake news doing rounds, like this of mine is also fake. I never body shame anyone."

After denying the allegations, Kangana shifted her focus to what she described as an actress's fashion choices and public conduct.

She added, "I have noticed an actress who dresses and speaks like a pocket maar these days. She wears half pants and ulta cap and talks like a jebkatara while passionately promoting gutterchap behaviour of protesters. I always feel how you dress in a relationship is a direct reflection of how you feel."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Targets Sonakshi Sinha's Marriage

Although Kangana avoided naming anyone, many social media users concluded that her remarks were aimed at Sonakshi Sinha. This is largely because the original viral post was also widely believed to be referring to her.

Continuing her message, Kangana appeared to make a reference that users linked to Sonakshi's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal.

She wrote, "Dear fellow actress, if your man is making you feel like a jebkatara, I am sorry. You used to speak and dress so elegantly, what happened to you?"

She further added, "Opinions are yours but you can do better with the styling of your. If you need some help, I'm always there for you."

Kangana Speaks About Ideology And Film Industry

Kangana later intensified her criticism of Sonakshi Sinha by posting another video. In the latest clip, the actor spoke at length about religion, political ideology and what she described as the changing viewpoints of some women in the film industry.

She referred to women from the Hindi film industry and claimed that many identified as Hindus but did not hold strong opinions on politics or religion until they came into contact with Islamists.

She said, "Ek hamari film industry ki behen hai, bahut aise humne film industry mai aise hindu betiyan aur behene dekhe hain jinke sampark mai hum rahe hain, unko bahut closely dekha bhi hai jana bhi hai. Hum dekhte hain ki hain woh Hindu lekin chahe politics ho chahe religion ho, usko lekar ke unki koi vichaar dhara nahi hai. Woh bahut hi neutral hain."

She further added, "Jaise hi woh Islamist ke sampark mai aate hain vaise hi unki soch itni defined ho jati hai, itne leftist ban jate hain. I think there's no harm in that kyuki aapko samvidhaan ye azaadi deta hai."

Continuing her remarks, Kangana said that people are free to adopt any religion or ideology, but argued that the issue arises when it comes to Hindu women.

She added, "Aap jo chahe us taraf ka religion ya ideology adapt kar sakte hain. Lekin jo problem ki baat hai...jab Hindu betiyon ki baat aati hai...aaj mai apne aap ko defend nahi krungi."

She said, "Mai nahi kahungi ki maine item numbers ke khilaaf ya pay parity ke khilaaf, heroes ke khilaaf maine bahishkaar kiya, nepotism ke khilaaf ladai li. Haa, mai ek moderate Hindu thi. Aaj maine agar khud ko defend kar liya toh naa jane kitni beitiya ye leap nahi le paengi."

Kangana Calls Out 'Dogli Soch'

Towards the end of the video, Kangana said she wanted to identify herself with the ideology of the BJP and RSS, adding that she should have the freedom to do so.

She said, "Muje sanghi banna hai. Mujhe BJP RSS ki ideologies just like an awakened Hindu, mujhe convert hona hai. Mai kyu nahi convert ho sakti? Toh ye jo doglapan hai samaaj ka jan Hindi betiyon ki baat aati hai toh samaaj ke thekedaar ek agnipareeksha ke liye hamare 10 saal purane video laa rahe hain."

She concluded by saying, "Aaj mujhe ek defined aur awakened Hindu banna hai toh mere liye woh raasta kyu band hai? Ye jo hai ek dogli soch aur dogle vichaar nahi chalenge."

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What Was The Original Viral Post About?

The original post questioned Sonakshi Sinha's silence over the student demonstrations in Jharkhand while comparing it with her earlier social media activity on CJP-led protests in Delhi and Mumbai.

(Image Source: X/@worshipVK)

The post spread rapidly across social media, leading to intense debate over celebrities' involvement in political and social matters.