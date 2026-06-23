Cocktail 2 And Dhurandhar Connection Goes Viral, Fans Joke ‘Shahid Kapoor Bhi Spy Hai’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans noticed a road in Cocktail 2 resembling one from Dhurandhar.

Same location appeared in Ranveer Singh's iconic Dhurandhar action sequence.

Observation sparked viral comparisons and humorous online fan reactions.

Viewers joked Dhurandhar changed their film-watching experience significantly.

Dhurandhar may have released months ago, but the film continues to generate buzz across social media. The latest discussion stems from an unexpected observation made by fans after the release of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, with viewers spotting what they believe is a surprising visual connection between the two films.

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Fans Spot Familiar Location In Cocktail 2

The latest fan theory emerged after viewers identified a road seen in Cocktail 2 that closely resembles the location used in one of Dhurandhar’s most memorable sequences.

In the action-packed scene from Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza launches a deadly attack on Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait before ultimately killing him. According to fans, the road shown in scenes featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Cocktail 2 appears to be the very same location.

The observation quickly caught attention online, with many users sharing side-by-side comparisons and discussing the surprising similarity.

I'm seriously fad-up of these Dhurandhar stuff 🙏



Whatever movie comes, be it comedy, romantic or horror, these dhurandhar ©hi©ks starts comparing.



Now they are saying that there are scenes of Dhurandhar in Cocktail 2 also.



Bas kro yaar....... pic.twitter.com/Q3hCK6TD1Z — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) June 22, 2026

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Viral Video Triggers Reactions

A comparison video showing the scene soon spread across social media, drawing plenty of humorous responses from fans.

Many joked that Dhurandhar has completely changed how they watch films, with viewers now searching for hidden references and connections everywhere. One user wrote, "Dhurandhar has spoiled us now no movie is good enough."

Several users also referenced the now-popular phrase associated with the film, “peak detailing”, suggesting that audiences are likely to keep spotting Dhurandhar links in other movies. Some reactions went a step further, playfully claiming that Shahid Kapoor must be a “spy” because he appeared on the same road featured in the Ranveer Singh starrer.