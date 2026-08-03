WATCH: Police Inspector Runs Away With Kangana Ranaut's Effigy During Lucknow Congress Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A police officer snatched Kangana Ranaut's effigy at Lucknow protest.

Congress protested with Ranaut's effigy.

Video of officer running with effigy went viral online.

Mahila Congress filed police complaint against Ranaut's remarks.

A dramatic moment at a Congress protest in Lucknow has grabbed attention of social media users after a police officer was seen running away with an effigy of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut moments before demonstrators could set it on fire. The unexpected intervention, captured on camera, has rapidly spread across social media, becoming the latest flashpoint in the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor-politician's remarks about women protesting over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

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Police Inspector Interrupts Effigy Burning

The unusual incident occurred during a Congress demonstration organised against Kangana Ranaut in Lucknow. As protesters prepared to burn an effigy of the BJP MP, a UP Police inspector suddenly stepped in, grabbed part of the burning effigy and ran away from the gathering.

Videos circulating online show Congress workers chasing the officer while raising slogans, turning the protest into an unexpected spectacle. The footage has since gone viral across multiple social media platforms.

The police officer turned out to be the head of the local district Kangana Ranaut fan club. pic.twitter.com/dvKpqm3FlH — Pranesh Prakash (@pranesh) July 29, 2026

Protest Linked To Kangana Ranaut's Remarks On NEET-UG Protesters

The demonstration comes amid growing political criticism over Ranaut's comments about Gen Z women who participated in protests following the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

While referring to the women protesters, the BJP MP questioned their conduct and used the term "generation gutter", drawing sharp reactions from opposition parties as well as student groups.

According to Mahila Congress workers, the remarks were insulting to the "daughters of the nation". The organisation staged the effigy-burning protest while demanding an unconditional apology from Ranaut.

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Complaint Filed Against BJP MP In Lucknow

The controversy has also reached the legal stage. BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut is facing a fresh complaint after the All India Mahila Congress approached police in Lucknow over her remarks.

On Saturday, August 1, a delegation led by All India Mahila Congress National Coordinator Anamika Yadav visited Hussainganj police station and submitted a formal complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the BJP MP.

The complaint alleges that Ranaut's comments, made while referring to the Jantar Mantar protest over the NEET paper leak, contained derogatory remarks directed at protesting students, women and the country's younger generation.