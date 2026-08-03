BREAKING: Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Security Checks Underway

New Delhi: Several schools across the national capital received bomb threat messages on Monday, prompting authorities to evacuate students and staff while security agencies launched extensive search operations at the affected campuses.

Delhi Police said standard security procedures were immediately put into effect. Bomb disposal squads and local police teams carried out detailed inspections of the school premises to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. According to officials, no suspicious object had been found during the searches at the time of writing. More information is expected as the investigation continues.

Security Teams Carry Out Thorough Searches

Following the bomb threat messages, emergency response teams reached the affected schools and began comprehensive security checks. Police personnel secured the campuses while bomb disposal squads inspected the premises as part of the standard operating procedure.

Officials said all necessary safety protocols were followed during the operation. Initial searches have not uncovered anything suspicious, though authorities continue to remain on alert as investigations progress.

Previous Red Fort Threat Turned Out to Be a Hoax

The latest incident comes weeks after a bomb threat involving Delhi's historic Red Fort prompted a brief security alert in the city.

Last month, a threat call claiming that the Red Fort would be blown up was received at the Mumbai Police control room. Considering the seriousness of the information, the Mumbai Police immediately shared the alert with the Delhi Police control room for further action.

Security agencies then initiated a detailed verification exercise to assess the credibility of the threat.

Police Confirmed Earlier Threat Was False

The North District Police launched a comprehensive search and verification process after receiving the alert from the Delhi Police control room.

Senior officials later confirmed that the earlier threat was not genuine.

"A call was received at the Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up the Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by the Mumbai Police control room with the Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi, and upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call," senior officials stated.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding Monday's school bomb threats, and the investigation is continuing.

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