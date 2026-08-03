‘Triggered Insaan’ Nischay Malhan Raises Rs 70 Lakh In 50-Hour Livestream For Assam Flood Relief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber Nischay Malhan raised Rs 70 lakh for Assam flood relief.

Funds collected via 50-hour livestream; fans and family contributed.

Online community and creators widely praised the successful fundraising.

Assam floods affected 11.45 lakh people, relief operations continue.

YouTuber Nischay Malhan, popularly known as ‘Triggered Insaan’, has earned praise online after raising Rs 70 lakh for Assam flood relief through a 50-hour livestream. The marathon stream reportedly peaked at more than 1.3 lakh viewers, with fans contributing a significant portion of the funds.

‘Triggered Insaan’ Raises Funds For Assam Flood Relief

Nischay shared the news on Instagram, revealing that he had completed a 50-hour livestream without sleep and raised Rs 70 lakh for the cause.

“Just completed 50 Hours no-sleep marathon stream and raised 70 lakhs…,” he wrote.

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According to Nischay, his fans contributed more than Rs 54 lakh through Super Chats, while the remaining amount came from the Malhan family. Nischay himself donated Rs 10 lakh, while his brother Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as ‘Fukra Insaan’, contributed Rs 5 lakh. Prerna Malhan donated Rs 1 lakh, while Ruchika Gaurav contributed Rs 50,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nischay Malhan (@triggeredinsaan)

How Did Social Media Users React?

The fundraiser received an overwhelmingly positive response online, with fans and fellow creators praising Nischay and his family for using their platform to support flood relief efforts.

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, wrote, “Amazing bro. So proud of you.”

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“Always proud,” another user commented.

A third fan wrote, “I am proud to be your fan bhai. Love you bhaiyaa.”

“Sooo sooo proud of you,” read another comment.

One X user highlighted how social media can be used for positive causes, writing, “Not everything you see online is negative. Sometimes, social media is also a force for good. Triggered Insaan aka Nischay Malhan has helped raise Rs 70 lakh for Assam flood relief.”

Another user wrote, “They’ve raised Rs 70 Lakhs+ for Assam Flood Relief… around 54L+ from the chat, 5 Lakhs from Abhishek Malhan, 10.5 Lakhs from Triggered Insaan & Ruchika Bhabhi, and 1 Lakh from Prerna di & family.”

The fundraiser has also led Malhan family fans to celebrate what they described as an especially memorable couple of days.

According to the latest official flood bulletin, over 11.45 lakh people have been affected across 25 districts in the current flood season, with relief operations continuing in flood‑hit areas as authorities work to minimise the impact of fresh inundation. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the current flood situation has improved marginally, but seven districts - Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bajali, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Jorhat - remain affected.