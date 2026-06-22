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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Shares Post At 2:40 AM After Hanuman Sahastra Pujan

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post At 2:40 AM After Hanuman Sahastra Pujan

Amitabh Bachchan, 83, continues to inspire millions with his work and devotion. He shared a glimpse of Hanuman Sahastra Pujan on X at 2:40 AM, which quickly caught fans’ attention.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan shared a viral spiritual post on X.
  • He actively uses social media and blogs, sharing candid thoughts.
  • Bachchan continues weekly fan interactions outside his Mumbai residence.
  • He reprises Ashwatthama role in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel.

Amitabh Bachchan continues to inspire millions, not only through his work but also through his unwavering devotion and discipline. At 83, the legendary star remains remarkably active on social media, regularly sharing updates from both his personal and professional life.

In the early hours of the morning, Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a spiritual moment with his followers, offering a glimpse of a Hanuman Sahastra Pujan that quickly captured the attention of fans across the country.

Spiritual Post That Resonated With Millions

At 2:40 AM, Amitabh Bachchan shared two photographs from the religious ceremony. The first image featured an idol of Lord Hanuman, while the second showed an idol of Lord Ganesha surrounded by a sea of flowers. Accompanying the pictures was a simple caption: “T 5779, Hanuman Sahastra Pujan.”

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The post soon went viral, with admirers flooding the comments section with prayers and heartfelt messages. One fan wrote, “May God always keep you healthy, Amit Ji. Sending you immense love.” Another commented, “Hanuman Sahastra Pujan is highly auspicious. It is a beautiful blend of strength and devotion.”

Bachchan is no stranger to making headlines through his social media presence. Beyond X, he is also known for his regular blog posts, where he often shares candid thoughts about his life and work. Recently, he revealed that he had spent an entire night awake, reflecting on a project he felt could have been executed better. His honest admission offered yet another glimpse into the dedication that has defined his career for more than five decades.

Weekly Fan Ritual And Upcoming Projects

Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan steps outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to greet the thousands of fans who gather hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The long-standing tradition remains one of the most cherished interactions between the actor and his admirers.

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Despite being in his eighties, Bachchan continues to be a formidable presence in Indian cinema. He is set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The highly anticipated film will once again feature Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

Before that, Bachchan was seen in Vettaiyan, further proving that age has done little to slow down one of Indian cinema’s most enduring icons. Whether through his films, his writings, or moments of spiritual reflection, Amitabh Bachchan continues to remain deeply connected with his audience.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Amitabh Bachchan recently share on social media?

He shared photographs from a Hanuman Sahastra Pujan on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours. The post included idols of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ganesha.

What is Amitabh Bachchan's traditional fan interaction?

Every Sunday, he steps outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to greet thousands of fans. This long-standing ritual is a cherished interaction.

What are Amitabh Bachchan's recent and upcoming film projects?

He recently appeared in

Does Amitabh Bachchan use other social media platforms besides X?

Yes, beyond X, he is known for his regular blog posts. He often shares candid thoughts about his life and work there.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Devotion Hanuman Sahastra Pujan
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