Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh finds 'Dhurandhar' role more demanding than 'Padmaavat'.

Actor states Hamza character required greater artistic depth and effort.

Previously, Alauddin Khilji was seen as his most intense performance.

Singh isolated himself for 21 days to prepare for Khilji.

Ranveer Singh is enjoying fresh praise for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but the conversation around his latest performance has now sparked a surprising comparison with one of his most iconic roles. According to a recent revelation, the actor believes portraying Hamza demanded even more from him than playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

For fans who still remember the force of Khilji on screen, that is no small statement.

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Ranveer Singh Called Hamza More Demanding

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ranveer's business partner Nikunj Biyani recalled a private conversation with the actor while discussing intense screen roles.

He said, “I saw Dhurandhar first day, first show for both the movies. I loved the film. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, for me, was the best film of all time. I enjoyed part one as well, but part two was something else. We were chatting with him once, and we asked him if he would do something that would be as demanding as Khilji, and he said, ‘This character has been way more challenging for me as an artist; it has taken so much more out of me. I have had to go deep and give it 300 percent; it has been very demanding.’"

The comment has only added to the buzz surrounding Ranveer’s latest release.

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Why Khilji Was Considered One Of His Toughest Roles

Before Dhurandhar, many viewed Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat as one of the actor’s most physically and emotionally intense performances. The role earned wide acclaim and became one of the standout moments of his career.

Back in 2019, Ranveer had spoken to India Today about the preparation process and the emotional toll it took on him.

He said, “I took 21 days and locked myself up in my Goregaon house. I was completely isolated. I kind of isolated myself, marinated into the character because I can’t relate to Alauddin Khilji. I can’t relate to that level of manipulativeness, greed, and ambition. I had to tap into dark experiences, but his worldview is not something I can relate to either."

With audiences responding strongly to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, many are now calling Hamza another milestone in Ranveer Singh’s career.