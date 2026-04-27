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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh Says Dhurandhar’s Hamza Was Tougher Than Padmaavat’s Khilji; Claims He Pushed Himself 300%

Ranveer Singh Says Dhurandhar’s Hamza Was Tougher Than Padmaavat’s Khilji; Claims He Pushed Himself 300%

Ranveer Singh reportedly said playing Hamza in Dhurandhar was more challenging than Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Here’s what was revealed.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh finds 'Dhurandhar' role more demanding than 'Padmaavat'.
  • Actor states Hamza character required greater artistic depth and effort.
  • Previously, Alauddin Khilji was seen as his most intense performance.
  • Singh isolated himself for 21 days to prepare for Khilji.

Ranveer Singh is enjoying fresh praise for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but the conversation around his latest performance has now sparked a surprising comparison with one of his most iconic roles. According to a recent revelation, the actor believes portraying Hamza demanded even more from him than playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

For fans who still remember the force of Khilji on screen, that is no small statement.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Girl Dad’ Moment Wins Hearts As He Takes Dua To Her First Live Musical, Fans Hear Her Voice: WATCH

Ranveer Singh Called Hamza More Demanding

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ranveer's business partner Nikunj Biyani recalled a private conversation with the actor while discussing intense screen roles.

He said, “I saw Dhurandhar first day, first show for both the movies. I loved the film. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, for me, was the best film of all time. I enjoyed part one as well, but part two was something else. We were chatting with him once, and we asked him if he would do something that would be as demanding as Khilji, and he said, ‘This character has been way more challenging for me as an artist; it has taken so much more out of me. I have had to go deep and give it 300 percent; it has been very demanding.’"

The comment has only added to the buzz surrounding Ranveer’s latest release.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Releases ‘Mera Lyari’ Trailer After Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar; Film Highlights A Female-Led Story

Why Khilji Was Considered One Of His Toughest Roles

Before Dhurandhar, many viewed Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat as one of the actor’s most physically and emotionally intense performances. The role earned wide acclaim and became one of the standout moments of his career.

Back in 2019, Ranveer had spoken to India Today about the preparation process and the emotional toll it took on him.

He said, “I took 21 days and locked myself up in my Goregaon house. I was completely isolated. I kind of isolated myself, marinated into the character because I can’t relate to Alauddin Khilji. I can’t relate to that level of manipulativeness, greed, and ambition. I had to tap into dark experiences, but his worldview is not something I can relate to either."

With audiences responding strongly to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, many are now calling Hamza another milestone in Ranveer Singh’s career.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does Ranveer Singh compare his role in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' to Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat'?

Ranveer Singh's business partner revealed that the actor found portraying Hamza in 'Dhurandhar' more challenging than playing Alauddin Khilji. He stated it demanded even more from him as an artist.

What did Ranveer Singh say about the demands of playing Hamza in 'Dhurandhar'?

Ranveer Singh mentioned that the character of Hamza in 'Dhurandhar' has been way more challenging for him as an artist. He felt it took significantly more out of him, requiring him to give 300 percent.

Why was Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat' previously considered one of Ranveer Singh's toughest roles?

Before 'Dhurandhar,' Alauddin Khilji was seen as one of Ranveer Singh's most physically and emotionally intense performances. The role received wide acclaim and was a career highlight.

How did Ranveer Singh prepare for his role as Alauddin Khilji?

For Khilji, Ranveer Singh isolated himself for 21 days in his home, marinating in the character. He had to tap into dark experiences to portray the manipulative and ambitious nature of the character.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2
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