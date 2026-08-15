Watch: Fielder Taken To Hospital After Violent Impact From KL Rahul's Sweep

A concerning moment overshadowed Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka when a Sri Lankan player was forced off the field and rushed to a local hospital for a medical evaluation following a hard blow during play.

The incident occurred during India’s innings when Indian batter KL Rahul executed a powerful sweep shot. The ball struck the short-leg fielder directly at close range, leaving Sri Lankan player down on the turf in noticeable discomfort.

Immediate Medical Attention & Hospital Transfer

Medical trainers immediately rushed to the ground to attend to the injured player. Given the severity of the impact, the decision was taken to walk him off the field for further assessment.

He was subsequently taken to a medical facility in Colombo to undergo thorough diagnostic checks and precautionary scans to rule out serious injury.

Watch Video

KL Rahul swept hard, and the ball struck the Sri Lankan player hard. He has gone off the field and has been taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. Hope he recovers soon. 💔



A good gesture from KL Rahul, who immediately went to check on him after seeing the injury. pic.twitter.com/Fp8Bg836hs — KLassy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@KLassified_01) August 15, 2026

Highlighting the spirit of the game, KL Rahul immediately walked over to check on the fielder as soon as he realized the impact of his shot, offering support alongside the Sri Lankan players while medical staff stepped in.

The cricketing community awaits further updates on the player's condition, with hopes for a swift and complete recovery.

Rahul and Padikkal Rebuild

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal held the fort for India on Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, steering the visitors to 101/1 in 27 overs by the Lunch break.

However, weather concerns began to loom over the match as ground staff rushed to cover the playing arena during the interval due to heavy overcast conditions gathering around the venue.

Session Summary: Galle Test, Day 1 (Lunch)

Toss Decision: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first under initially clear skies.

Early Breakthrough: India suffered an early blow when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a miscommunication with Rahul.

Resilient Partnership: Unfazed by the mix-up, Rahul was joined by one-down batter Padikkal, and the duo systematically stabilized the innings, maintaining a steady scoring rate through to the break.