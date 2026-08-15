IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Fielder Taken To Hospital After Violent Impact From KL Rahul's Sweep

Watch: Fielder Taken To Hospital After Violent Impact From KL Rahul's Sweep

Medical trainers immediately rushed to the ground to attend to the injured player. Given the severity of the impact, the decision was taken to walk him off the field for further assessment.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

A concerning moment overshadowed Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka when a Sri Lankan player was forced off the field and rushed to a local hospital for a medical evaluation following a hard blow during play.

The incident occurred during India’s innings when Indian batter KL Rahul executed a powerful sweep shot. The ball struck the short-leg fielder directly at close range, leaving Sri Lankan player down on the turf in noticeable discomfort.

Immediate Medical Attention & Hospital Transfer

Medical trainers immediately rushed to the ground to attend to the injured player. Given the severity of the impact, the decision was taken to walk him off the field for further assessment.

He was subsequently taken to a medical facility in Colombo to undergo thorough diagnostic checks and precautionary scans to rule out serious injury.

Watch Video

Highlighting the spirit of the game, KL Rahul immediately walked over to check on the fielder as soon as he realized the impact of his shot, offering support alongside the Sri Lankan players while medical staff stepped in.

The cricketing community awaits further updates on the player's condition, with hopes for a swift and complete recovery.

Rahul and Padikkal Rebuild

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal held the fort for India on Day 1 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, steering the visitors to 101/1 in 27 overs by the Lunch break.

However, weather concerns began to loom over the match as ground staff rushed to cover the playing arena during the interval due to heavy overcast conditions gathering around the venue.

Session Summary: Galle Test, Day 1 (Lunch)

Toss Decision: India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat first under initially clear skies.

Early Breakthrough: India suffered an early blow when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a miscommunication with Rahul.

Resilient Partnership: Unfazed by the mix-up, Rahul was joined by one-down batter Padikkal, and the duo systematically stabilized the innings, maintaining a steady scoring rate through to the break.

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka KL Rahul IND Vs SL 1st Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Fielder Taken To Hospital After Violent Impact From KL Rahul's Sweep
Watch: Fielder Taken To Hospital After Violent Impact From KL Rahul's Sweep
Cricket
VVS Laxman To Get Massive Powers! What It Could Mean For Gambhir And Agarkar
VVS Laxman To Get Massive Powers! What It Could Mean For Gambhir And Agarkar
Cricket
IND-SL 1st Test: India Win Toss And Choose To Bat First
IND-SL 1st Test: India Win Toss And Choose To Bat First
Cricket
Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Receiving Death Threat
Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Receiving Death Threat
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Independence Day: CM Rekha Gupta Highlights School Reforms, Smart Classrooms and Youth Development
Independence Day Celebrations: Tricolor Spirit Lights Up Ujjain, Srinagar, Jammu, Gujarat, Kerala & Jaipur
Independence Day Debate: PM Modi’s Women Quota Appeal Sparks Fresh Opposition Clash
YOUTH MISSION: PM Modi’s AI, Coaching & Sports Initiatives for Young India | 80th Independence Day
Haryana Clash: DGP Visits Injured Cops as Action Assured Against Ambala Protesters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget