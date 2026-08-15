WATCH | Police Stopped JKLM's Leader Mahto From Joining Tiranga Yatra

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was stopped by police from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Saturday, as India marked its 80th Independence Day.

The stadium has emerged as the main protest site for thousands of students demonstrating against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

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Scuffle Breaks Out Between Mahto And Police

Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, marking his 14th day on Saturday. He was admitted to Sadar Hospital after a march towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha turned chaotic, with police resorting to lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons against protesters.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: The police prevent student leader Devendra Nath Mahato and other student leaders from participating in the Tiranga Yatra.



He has been admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi



(Source: Mahato Media Group) pic.twitter.com/fdZZzm8fE8 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Mahto claimed that a heavy police deployment was placed outside his hospital room after he expressed his intention to join the flag-hoisting and Tiranga Yatra at the protest site.

In a post on X, he questioned whether he was free to participate in the Independence Day celebrations and said he wanted to join the programme peacefully despite his health condition.

‘They Can’t Silence My Voice’

Mahto later alleged that police repeatedly pushed and shoved him to prevent him from leaving his room.

"The police kept pushing and shoving me continuously to stop me. Finally, I've sat down right outside my room's gate," he said.

पुलिस द्वारा लगातार धक्का-मुक्की कर मुझे रोका गया। आखिरकार मैं अपने रूम के गेट के बाहर ही बैठ गया हूँ।



जब तक मुझे यहाँ से बाहर निकलने नहीं दिया जाता, तब तक मैं यहीं बैठा रहूँगा। मैं अपना इलाज भी नहीं करवाऊँगा और यहीं रहकर अपनी बात रखूँगा।



मेरी लड़ाई जनता के अधिकार और न्याय के… pic.twitter.com/YOSqJE0Ylc — Devendra Nath Mahto (@DevendraNathMa9) August 15, 2026

"Until I'm allowed to leave from here, I'll stay seated right here. I won't even get my treatment done, and I'll stay here to make my point," he added.

He said his fight was for the rights and justice of the people and alleged that attempts to stop him would not silence his voice.

Soren Promises Transparent Exams

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government was working to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations, particularly those conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

"For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said while addressing the state-level Independence Day celebrations.

He said the government had launched the "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" initiative and was seeking suggestions from students to improve the education system.

Students To Keep I-Day Protest-Free

Student leader Ravinder Paswan said protesters would focus on celebrating the country's freedom on the 80th Independence Day and would refrain from raising their demands before the government.

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Meanwhile, Mahto appealed to protesters not to allow external elements to derail or divide the student movement, which has been underway for nearly a month.

He urged participants to remain united and ensure that the movement for examination reforms and students' rights did not lose direction.