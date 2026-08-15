WATCH | Police Stopped JKLM's Leader Mahto From Joining Tiranga Yatra

Police prevented JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. He had expressed his intention to join the Independence Day celebration.
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‘They Can’t Silence My Voice’: JLKM’s Mahto Stopped From Joining Tiranga Yatra In Ranchi | WATCH
JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto was stopped by police from joining a Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi while on hunger strike. CM Hemant Soren promised transparent recruitment exams.
- JLKM leader Mahto stopped from Tiranga Yatra by police.
- Mahto, on hunger strike, resisted police preventing his movement.
- CM Soren promised transparent exams amid student protest concerns.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Devendra Nath Mahto stopped by the police on Saturday?
What are the students protesting against at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium?
Thousands of students are protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. The stadium serves as their primary protest site.
What is Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's stance on the recruitment exam issues?
CM Soren promised to ensure transparent recruitment examinations and bring changes to the system. He also mentioned the 'Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath' initiative for student suggestions.
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