WATCH | Police Stopped JKLM's Leader Mahto From Joining Tiranga Yatra

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English NewsNews‘They Can’t Silence My Voice’: JLKM’s Mahto Stopped From Joining Tiranga Yatra In Ranchi | WATCH

‘They Can’t Silence My Voice’: JLKM’s Mahto Stopped From Joining Tiranga Yatra In Ranchi | WATCH

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto was stopped by police from joining a Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi while on hunger strike. CM Hemant Soren promised transparent recruitment exams.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JLKM leader Mahto stopped from Tiranga Yatra by police.
  • Mahto, on hunger strike, resisted police preventing his movement.
  • CM Soren promised transparent exams amid student protest concerns.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was stopped by police from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on Saturday, as India marked its 80th Independence Day.

The stadium has emerged as the main protest site for thousands of students demonstrating against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Also Read: Vande Mataram Row: Did Sonia Gandhi Ask To Stop Song? Congress Responds

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Mahto And Police

Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 2, marking his 14th day on Saturday. He was admitted to Sadar Hospital after a march towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha turned chaotic, with police resorting to lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons against protesters.

Earlier on Saturday, Mahto claimed that a heavy police deployment was placed outside his hospital room after he expressed his intention to join the flag-hoisting and Tiranga Yatra at the protest site.

In a post on X, he questioned whether he was free to participate in the Independence Day celebrations and said he wanted to join the programme peacefully despite his health condition.

‘They Can’t Silence My Voice’

Mahto later alleged that police repeatedly pushed and shoved him to prevent him from leaving his room.

"The police kept pushing and shoving me continuously to stop me. Finally, I've sat down right outside my room's gate," he said.

"Until I'm allowed to leave from here, I'll stay seated right here. I won't even get my treatment done, and I'll stay here to make my point," he added.

He said his fight was for the rights and justice of the people and alleged that attempts to stop him would not silence his voice.

Soren Promises Transparent Exams

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government was working to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations, particularly those conducted by the JPSC and JSSC.

"For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said while addressing the state-level Independence Day celebrations.

He said the government had launched the "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" initiative and was seeking suggestions from students to improve the education system.

Students To Keep I-Day Protest-Free

Student leader Ravinder Paswan said protesters would focus on celebrating the country's freedom on the 80th Independence Day and would refrain from raising their demands before the government.

Also Read: Vijay's First I-Day Speech As Tamil Nadu CM: 'Real Freedom' Means Breaking Caste, Religious Barriers

Meanwhile, Mahto appealed to protesters not to allow external elements to derail or divide the student movement, which has been underway for nearly a month.

He urged participants to remain united and ensure that the movement for examination reforms and students' rights did not lose direction.

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Devendra Nath Mahto stopped by the police on Saturday?

Police prevented JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. He had expressed his intention to join the Independence Day celebration.

What are the students protesting against at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium?

Thousands of students are protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. The stadium serves as their primary protest site.

What is Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's stance on the recruitment exam issues?

CM Soren promised to ensure transparent recruitment examinations and bring changes to the system. He also mentioned the 'Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath' initiative for student suggestions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Video Jharkhand Protest Devendra Nath Mahto
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