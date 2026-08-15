Indonesia Earthquake: 7.7-Magnitude Quake Kills 38, Triggers Tsunami Warning

Indonesia earthquake tsunami warning: A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia early Saturday, killing at least 38 people and causing widespread damage across parts of East Nusa Tenggara, officials said. The strong tremor was followed by multiple aftershocks and briefly triggered a tsunami warning for coastal areas. Authorities lifted the alert around three hours later after the immediate threat had subsided. Officials warned that the number of casualties could increase as emergency teams continue searching damaged areas and reach locations that remain difficult to access.

Strong Tremor Strikes East Nusa Tenggara

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said the earthquake occurred at 4:58 am local time at a depth of 15 kilometres, making it a relatively shallow quake.

The tremor affected parts of East Nusa Tenggara, with the port town of Maumere on Flores Island among the worst-hit locations.

Following the earthquake, coastal areas recorded tsunami waves measuring less than one metre. BMKG issued a tsunami warning and urged people near beaches and riverbanks to move towards higher ground.

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Maumere Reports Deaths, Injuries And Collapsed Buildings

At least 20 bodies were recovered in and around Maumere, according to Fathur Rahman, head of the local rescue agency. Six people were reported injured, while two others were found trapped beneath rubble.

The earthquake caused buildings to collapse across the affected region, East Nusa Tenggara police chief Rudi Darmoko said.

The disaster also disrupted electricity and communications, complicating rescue operations and limiting the flow of information from affected communities.

The loss of power and communication services has made it more difficult for emergency agencies to establish the full scale of the destruction.

Landslides Block Access To Nagekeo

Nagekeo, the regency closest to the earthquake's epicentre, has been particularly difficult for rescue teams to reach.

According to Fathur, damaged roads and landslides have disrupted access to the area, while communication problems have added to the challenges facing emergency responders. A rescue team is attempting to reach the affected region by sea.

Around 2,000 people have already been evacuated from Nagekeo, according to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The agency also reported damage to residential properties, warehouses and government buildings. Traffic congestion and power outages have further disrupted daily life in the area.

Rescue Operations Continue As Toll May Rise

Emergency personnel are continuing search-and-rescue operations across the affected parts of East Nusa Tenggara, with teams working to locate people who may remain trapped under collapsed structures.

Authorities are assessing damage while attempting to restore access to isolated areas. The combination of landslides, damaged infrastructure and communication failures is slowing relief efforts.

Officials have cautioned that the death toll could rise as rescue teams reach more affected communities and conduct further searches.

Indonesia, which sits along the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", regularly experiences earthquakes and volcanic activity. The latest disaster has once again highlighted the risks faced by communities across the country's island regions.