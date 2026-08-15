Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alleged Raya profile of Hrithik Roshan sparked breakup rumors.

Profile's authenticity and current usage remain unconfirmed, however.

Neither Hrithik nor Saba has publicly addressed these claims.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are once again at the centre of relationship rumours after an alleged profile of the actor on celebrity dating app Raya surfaced online. The viral screenshot has prompted questions about whether the couple has called it quits, although there is no confirmation of a breakup or of the profile’s authenticity.

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Hrithik Roshan's Alleged Raya Profile Goes Viral

The screenshot circulating online appears to feature Hrithik Roshan’s photograph, age and Instagram handle. The profile reportedly lists him as an “Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur” based in Mumbai.

The screenshot was reportedly shared by a Reddit user before spreading more widely across platforms including Instagram. As the image gained attention, speculation quickly shifted towards Hrithik’s relationship with Saba.

There is no confirmation that the account is authentic or currently in use. Neither Hrithik nor Saba has publicly addressed the latest claims.

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Does The Viral Screenshot Confirm A Breakup?

The viral image, by itself, does not establish that Hrithik and Saba have ended their relationship.

Some social media users have suggested the alleged Raya profile could be old, undeleted or inactive. Others have questioned whether the account may have been created by someone else using Hrithik’s identity.

With no statement from either actor, the breakup chatter remains unverified speculation.

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Urvashi Rautela Had Earlier Mentioned Hrithik On Raya

Hrithik's name has been mentioned in connection with Raya earlier as well.

In 2024, actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela said during an interview that she had seen profiles belonging to Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur on the exclusive app. Her comments, however, did not independently establish whether those profiles were genuine, active or being used for dating.

She said, "I am not on Tinder, but I am on Raya, and that's only for friends, not for anything else," Rautela clarified.

Speaking about other celebrities she had seen on the app, she said, "Yes, Hrithik Roshan is there on Raya. I saw Aditya Roy Kapur as well… and there are so many other celebrities too."