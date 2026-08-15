India At 2047Independence dayNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Break Up? Actor’s Alleged Profile On Celebrity Dating App Goes Viral

Did Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Break Up? Actor’s Alleged Profile On Celebrity Dating App Goes Viral

An alleged Hrithik Roshan profile on celebrity dating app Raya has surfaced online, fuelling speculation about his relationship with Saba Azad.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 03:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alleged Raya profile of Hrithik Roshan sparked breakup rumors.
  • Profile's authenticity and current usage remain unconfirmed, however.
  • Neither Hrithik nor Saba has publicly addressed these claims.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are once again at the centre of relationship rumours after an alleged profile of the actor on celebrity dating app Raya surfaced online. The viral screenshot has prompted questions about whether the couple has called it quits, although there is no confirmation of a breakup or of the profile’s authenticity.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Independent Day’ Wish Goes Viral, Internet Spots Typo

Hrithik Roshan's Alleged Raya Profile Goes Viral

The screenshot circulating online appears to feature Hrithik Roshan’s photograph, age and Instagram handle. The profile reportedly lists him as an “Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur” based in Mumbai.

The screenshot was reportedly shared by a Reddit user before spreading more widely across platforms including Instagram. As the image gained attention, speculation quickly shifted towards Hrithik’s relationship with Saba.

There is no confirmation that the account is authentic or currently in use. Neither Hrithik nor Saba has publicly addressed the latest claims.

Posts from the bollynewsandgossips
community on Reddit

Does The Viral Screenshot Confirm A Breakup?

The viral image, by itself, does not establish that Hrithik and Saba have ended their relationship.

Some social media users have suggested the alleged Raya profile could be old, undeleted or inactive. Others have questioned whether the account may have been created by someone else using Hrithik’s identity.

With no statement from either actor, the breakup chatter remains unverified speculation.

ALSO READ: Priyadarshan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'Little Greedy'; Praises His Discipline On Haiwaan Set

Urvashi Rautela Had Earlier Mentioned Hrithik On Raya

Hrithik's name has been mentioned in connection with Raya earlier as well.

In 2024, actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela said during an interview that she had seen profiles belonging to Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur on the exclusive app. Her comments, however, did not independently establish whether those profiles were genuine, active or being used for dating.

She said, "I am not on Tinder, but I am on Raya, and that's only for friends, not for anything else," Rautela clarified.

Speaking about other celebrities she had seen on the app, she said, "Yes, Hrithik Roshan is there on Raya. I saw Aditya Roy Kapur as well… and there are so many other celebrities too."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent rumor involving Hrithik Roshan?

An alleged profile of Hrithik Roshan on the celebrity dating app Raya surfaced online. This led to speculation about his relationship status with Saba Azad.

Has the authenticity of Hrithik Roshan's alleged Raya profile been confirmed?

There is no confirmation that the alleged Raya account is authentic or currently in use. Neither Hrithik nor Saba has publicly addressed these claims.

Does the viral screenshot confirm a breakup between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad?

No, the viral image itself does not establish that Hrithik and Saba have ended their relationship. The breakup chatter remains unverified speculation.

What details were visible on the alleged Raya profile?

The screenshot reportedly featured Hrithik Roshan's photograph, age, and Instagram handle. It also listed him as an 'Actor/Producer/Entrepreneur' based in Mumbai.

Has Hrithik Roshan been mentioned in connection with Raya previously?

Yes, in 2024, actress Urvashi Rautela mentioned seeing profiles belonging to Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur on Raya. However, her comments did not confirm their authenticity or active use.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Aug 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad ENtertainment News Hrithik Roshan Raya Hrithik Roshan Dating App
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Did Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Break Up? Actor’s Alleged Profile On Celebrity Dating App Goes Viral
Did Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Break Up? Actor’s Alleged Profile On Celebrity Dating App Goes Viral
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Shares How 2,000 Italians Watched 'Sholay' In Bologna: 'Raat Ke 11 Baje Se Subah 3 Baje Tak'
Amitabh Bachchan Shares How 2,000 Italians Watched 'Sholay' In Bologna: 'Raat Ke 11 Baje Se Subah 3 Baje Tak'
Celebrities
Vikrant Massey Recalls Online Threats After The Sabarmati Report Release, Says 'WhatsApp, Car Number Was Leaked'
Vikrant Massey Recalls Online Threats After The Sabarmati Report Release, Says 'WhatsApp, Car Number Was Leaked'
Celebrities
Mammootty’s Fan Rides 10 Km At 3.30 AM To Guide Star’s Car Back Towards Kerala
Mammootty’s Fan Rides 10 Km At 3.30 AM To Guide Star’s Car Back Towards Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Attack: Dushyant Gautam Targets Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Controversy
Vande Mataram Controversy: Vande Mataram Row Erupts at Congress Headquarters During Independence Day Ceremony
Youth Power: PM Modi Puts Gen Z and Gen Alpha at the Centre of Viksit Bharat Vision
Vande Mataram Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Alleged Objection at Congress HQ Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Vande Mataram Row: Congress Headquarters Sees Controversy Over Singing of All Six Stanzas of Vande Mataram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget