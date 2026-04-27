Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preity Zinta engaged fans with a Q&A on X, discussing players.

She described Shreyas Iyer as inspiring, strategic, and great with kids.

Zinta called young batter Priyansh Arya deadly and destructive on-field.

She recently celebrated Punjab Kings' win and playfully interacted with Arya.

Preity Zinta has delighted fans with her candid social media presence. The Punjab Kings co-owner hosted an impromptu question-and-answer session on X, where cricket lovers quickly turned the spotlight towards two names, Shreyas Iyer and young batter Priyansh Arya. Her heartfelt responses have now caught attention online.

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Preity Zinta Starts Surprise #PZChat

The actress invited fans to interact when she posted, "Today seems like a perfect day for an impromptu #pzchat ! Bring on the questions folks ".

What followed was a stream of cricket-related questions, with many supporters eager to hear her thoughts on Punjab Kings players.

'Inspiring And Strategic Leader'

He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm , inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note he is also incredible with kids that’s why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

One user asked, "#pzchat Mam what's your experience with Iyer, how is your interaction with him?, can you tell a few words about our "Sarpanch", want to listen from you."

Replying warmly, Preity wrote, "He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm , inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note he is also incredible with kids that’s why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him."

Calls Priyansh Arya 'Deadly & Destructive'

Silent & sweet off the field…… deadly & destructive on the field 🙏🦁❤️🧿 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

Another fan wanted her views on Priyansh Arya and commented, "Ur opinions on young priyansh arya He is doing easy for Punjab ".

Preity’s answer was short but striking. She replied, "Silent & sweet off the field…… deadly & destructive on the field"

Earlier Celebrations After Punjab Kings Win

The latest interaction comes shortly after Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in an IPL clash. The win sparked celebrations within the camp, and Preity openly shared her joy.

She congratulated the squad and praised the performance, while also praising Shreyas Iyer. In a celebratory post, she mentioned, "Shreyas Iyer, this victory will be recorded. It was really hot today."

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Fun Moment With Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings’ joy continued on the field after the win, with Preity joining the players during the celebrations.

During a cheerful exchange with Priyansh Arya, she gave the youngster a playful punch. His humorous reaction caught attention, while commentator Ravi Shastri remarked, "Oh, that was a good punch."