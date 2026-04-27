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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPreity Zinta Praises Shreyas Iyer As ‘Inspiring Leader’, Calls Priyansh Arya ‘Deadly & Destructive’

Preity Zinta Praises Shreyas Iyer As ‘Inspiring Leader’, Calls Priyansh Arya ‘Deadly & Destructive’

Preity Zinta praised Shreyas Iyer and Priyansh Arya. She called Iyer an inspiring leader and Arya deadly on the field.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Preity Zinta engaged fans with a Q&A on X, discussing players.
  • She described Shreyas Iyer as inspiring, strategic, and great with kids.
  • Zinta called young batter Priyansh Arya deadly and destructive on-field.
  • She recently celebrated Punjab Kings' win and playfully interacted with Arya.

Preity Zinta has delighted fans with her candid social media presence. The Punjab Kings co-owner hosted an impromptu question-and-answer session on X, where cricket lovers quickly turned the spotlight towards two names, Shreyas Iyer and young batter Priyansh Arya. Her heartfelt responses have now caught attention online.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Visits Delhi’s Hanuman Temple After Punjab Kings’ Win Over Delhi Capitals | WATCH

Preity Zinta Starts Surprise #PZChat

The actress invited fans to interact when she posted, "Today seems like a perfect day for an impromptu #pzchat ! Bring on the questions folks ".

What followed was a stream of cricket-related questions, with many supporters eager to hear her thoughts on Punjab Kings players.

'Inspiring And Strategic Leader'

One user asked, "#pzchat Mam what's your experience with Iyer, how is your interaction with him?, can you tell a few words about our "Sarpanch", want to listen from you."

Replying warmly, Preity wrote, "He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm , inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note he is also incredible with kids that’s why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him."

Calls Priyansh Arya 'Deadly & Destructive'

Another fan wanted her views on Priyansh Arya and commented, "Ur opinions on young priyansh arya He is doing easy for Punjab ".

Preity’s answer was short but striking. She replied, "Silent & sweet off the field…… deadly & destructive on the field"

Earlier Celebrations After Punjab Kings Win

The latest interaction comes shortly after Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in an IPL clash. The win sparked celebrations within the camp, and Preity openly shared her joy.

She congratulated the squad and praised the performance, while also praising Shreyas Iyer. In a celebratory post, she mentioned, "Shreyas Iyer, this victory will be recorded. It was really hot today."

ALSO READ: ‘Crying For Publicity’: KRK Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan For Getting Emotional At Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Event

Fun Moment With Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings’ joy continued on the field after the win, with Preity joining the players during the celebrations.

During a cheerful exchange with Priyansh Arya, she gave the youngster a playful punch. His humorous reaction caught attention, while commentator Ravi Shastri remarked, "Oh, that was a good punch."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the inspiration behind Preity Zinta's impromptu Q&A session?

Preity Zinta hosted an impromptu question-and-answer session on X because she felt it was a perfect day for it. Fans were invited to bring on their questions.

How did Preity Zinta describe Shreyas Iyer?

Preity Zinta described Shreyas Iyer as an inspiring and strategic leader who leads by example. She also noted he is intelligent, calm, inclusive, accessible, and great with children.

What are Preity Zinta's thoughts on young batter Priyansh Arya?

Preity Zinta described Priyansh Arya as silent and sweet off the field, but deadly and destructive on the field. This was in response to a fan's query about the young player.

What happened during the celebrations after Punjab Kings' win?

After Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals, Preity Zinta joined the players in celebrations. She playfully punched Priyansh Arya, which elicited a humorous reaction.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya
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