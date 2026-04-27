Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mera Lyari trailer released; a sports drama about uplifting girls.

Film focuses on hope, struggle, and football, not espionage.

Pakistani officials frame film as response to Indian narratives.

Mera Lyari filmed in Lyari, featuring local residents.

The trailer of Mera Lyrari has finally been released. With the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise still dominating conversations, many are calling this upcoming Pakistani release a response to the blockbuster series. But while the comparisons are loud, the stories themselves head in completely different directions.

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What Is Mera Lyari About?

Unlike Dhurandhar, which explores espionage, gange networks and conflict, Mera Lyari is rooted in hope, struggle and sport. The upcoming film is a sports drama centred on a former coach who returns to train young girls and help them rise above social barriers.

The story follows two women who dream of building a future in football. Through their journey, the film attempts to show how Lyari has evolved in recent years and how the area is no longer defined only by violence or gang culture.

Why Is It Being Compared To Dhurandhar?

The discussion intensified after Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon backed the film during its announcement in December. As reported by Dawn, he described it as Pakistan responding to “negative propaganda” pushed by India. Reports also noted that the province’s information department, which functions under his ministry, was involved in the making of the film.

According to Dawn, director Abu Aleeha earlier said the film’s biggest strength lies in its realism, as it was filmed in Lyari with people deeply connected to the area. He said “80 per cent of the cast, including supporting actors, members of the local football teams and even our hero Shoaib Hassan, are actual Lyari inhabitants”.

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How Dhurandhar Showed Lyari

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar used Lyari as the backdrop for its spy-thriller narrative. The franchise portrayed the area across different periods as a centre of gang conflict, smuggling and organised crime, mixing fictional drama with references to real events.

Although the films performed strongly at the box office, sections of viewers in Pakistan criticised the depiction of Lyari as chaotic and lawless.

Mera Lyari stars Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen and Trinette Lucas in lead roles. Directed by Abu Aleeha, the film is scheduled to release in Pakistani cinemas on 8 May.