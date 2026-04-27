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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Crying For Publicity’: KRK Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan For Getting Emotional At Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Event

‘Crying For Publicity’: KRK Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan For Getting Emotional At Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Event

A now-viral video of Aamir Khan getting emotional at the 'Ek Din' event in Mumbai has drawn a reaction from Kamaal Rashid Khan.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aamir Khan appeared emotional at an event for upcoming film 'Ek Din'.
  • KRK accused Khan of faking emotions for publicity again.
  • Social media reactions were divided between criticism and defense.
  • The film 'Ek Din' stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Aamir Khan was seen getting emotional at a special event for his upcoming production Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. A video of the actor wiping away tears during the event has now gone viral on social media. It has been getting mixed reactions online.

Among those reacting to the clip was actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, who took a dig at Khan for getting emotional at the event.

‘Crying For Publicity’

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), KRK alleged that Khan often gets emotional during film promotions to gain attention.

Referring to Khan’s 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, KRK wrote, “If you remember Aamir Khan’s drama for his waahiyat film Laal Singh Chaddha. He was crying in every show of the film to get some publicity. And the film was a disaster.”

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He further added that Khan is repeating the same strategy for his son’s film Ek Din.

“Now the same drama he is doing for his son’s film Ek Din. He has already watched the film more than 50 times and still he was crying in the show for publicity…,” KRK wrote.

The now-viral video shows Khan wiping his tears with the collar of his T-shirt while holding his spectacles in his hands. Sai Pallavi was seen sitting next to him, and was smiling. 

How Did Social Media Users React?

Social media users, after watching the video, had a lot to say in the comments section. While some agreed with KRK’s remarks, others defended the actor’s emotional reaction.

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One user commented, “If it was really emotional then others sitting there wouldn’t be smiling. Pure drama,” pointing out that Sai Pallavi, seated next to Khan, appeared to be smiling in the video.

Another wrote, “He’s an actor, so he’ll act anyway.”

A third user claimed, “This one’s a flop too. Anyway, the movie is a copy.”

However, several users came out in support of Khan. “Emotional reaction = ‘drama’ now? Not everything is PR… some people actually feel their films,” another comment read.

About ‘Ek Din’

Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, stars Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi and Kunal Kapoor in lead roles. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and is scheduled to release on May 1.

The movie also marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut and is reportedly a Hindi remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Aamir Khan seen getting emotional at an event?

Aamir Khan was seen getting emotional at a special event for his upcoming production 'Ek Din', which stars his son Junaid Khan.

What is Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK)'s take on Aamir Khan's emotional display?

KRK alleged that Aamir Khan often gets emotional during film promotions to gain publicity, claiming he is repeating this strategy for his son's film.

What is 'Ek Din' about and who stars in it?

'Ek Din' is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, starring Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi, and Kunal Kapoor. It is reportedly a Hindi remake of a Thai romantic drama.

How did social media users react to the viral video?

Social media reactions were mixed. Some agreed with KRK, calling it 'drama,' while others defended Aamir Khan's emotional reaction.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Junaid Khan Aamir Khan KRK Ek Din
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