The official trailer for the ambitious mythological film Ramayana is set to premiere worldwide on July 24, 2026. This announcement follows the earlier release of the film's first glimpse.
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Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer to Launch Worldwide on July 24; Makers Share Update
The makers of Ramayana have announced that the film's official trailer will premiere worldwide on July 24, 2026. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic is set for a grand IMAX release beginning this Diwali.
- Nitesh Tiwari directs Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
- Two-part film releases Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the official trailer for the Ramayana film be released?
Who are the lead actors in the Ramayana film?
The star-studded cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.
What is the release plan for the Ramayana film?
Ramayana is designed as a two-part theatrical event. Part One is scheduled to be released during Diwali 2026, with Part Two following in Diwali 2027.
Who is directing the Ramayana film and which studios are involved?
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
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