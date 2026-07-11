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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer to Launch Worldwide on July 24; Makers Share Update

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer to Launch Worldwide on July 24; Makers Share Update

The makers of Ramayana have announced that the film's official trailer will premiere worldwide on July 24, 2026. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic is set for a grand IMAX release beginning this Diwali.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitesh Tiwari directs Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
  • Two-part film releases Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

India's ambitious mythological film Ramayana has taken another major step towards its release. After unveiling the first glimpse earlier this month, the makers have now confirmed when audiences will get to watch the official trailer. Producer Namit Malhotra announced that the trailer will premiere worldwide on July 24, 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film brings together a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Designed as a two-part theatrical event, Ramayana is expected to be one of the biggest Indian productions, with a worldwide IMAX release planned across multiple international markets this festive season.

Trailer Release Date Announced

The makers have officially announced that the trailer of Ramayana will be released globally on July 24, 2026. Sharing the update on social media, they confirmed that the trailer will introduce audiences worldwide to the film's broader vision. The caption accompanying the announcement read:

"From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026." The announcement comes weeks after the film's first glimpse generated widespread discussion online, increasing anticipation for the trailer.

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Star Cast And Global Vision

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios back the project in collaboration with DNEG, the Academy Award-winning visual effects studio, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film has been mounted on a large scale, with a worldwide IMAX release planned to reach audiences beyond India.

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Diwali Release Plan

The makers are releasing Ramayana as a two-part theatrical franchise. Part One is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026, while Part Two is planned for Diwali 2027. With the trailer now set to launch on July 24, the promotional campaign is expected to gather momentum as the countdown to one of Indian cinema's biggest releases begins.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the official trailer for the Ramayana film be released?

The official trailer for the ambitious mythological film Ramayana is set to premiere worldwide on July 24, 2026. This announcement follows the earlier release of the film's first glimpse.

Who are the lead actors in the Ramayana film?

The star-studded cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.

What is the release plan for the Ramayana film?

Ramayana is designed as a two-part theatrical event. Part One is scheduled to be released during Diwali 2026, with Part Two following in Diwali 2027.

Who is directing the Ramayana film and which studios are involved?

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nitesh Tiwari Sai Pallavi Sunny Deol Ramayana Release Date Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Ravana Namit Malhotra Ramayana Trailer
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