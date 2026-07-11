Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer to Launch Worldwide on July 24; Makers Share Update

India's ambitious mythological film Ramayana has taken another major step towards its release. After unveiling the first glimpse earlier this month, the makers have now confirmed when audiences will get to watch the official trailer. Producer Namit Malhotra announced that the trailer will premiere worldwide on July 24, 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film brings together a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Designed as a two-part theatrical event, Ramayana is expected to be one of the biggest Indian productions, with a worldwide IMAX release planned across multiple international markets this festive season.

Trailer Release Date Announced

The makers have officially announced that the trailer of Ramayana will be released globally on July 24, 2026. Sharing the update on social media, they confirmed that the trailer will introduce audiences worldwide to the film's broader vision. The caption accompanying the announcement read:

From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/rphSFR99OE — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 11, 2026

"From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026." The announcement comes weeks after the film's first glimpse generated widespread discussion online, increasing anticipation for the trailer.

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Star Cast And Global Vision

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios back the project in collaboration with DNEG, the Academy Award-winning visual effects studio, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film has been mounted on a large scale, with a worldwide IMAX release planned to reach audiences beyond India.

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Diwali Release Plan

The makers are releasing Ramayana as a two-part theatrical franchise. Part One is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026, while Part Two is planned for Diwali 2027. With the trailer now set to launch on July 24, the promotional campaign is expected to gather momentum as the countdown to one of Indian cinema's biggest releases begins.